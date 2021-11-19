 Skip to main content
Paul Simon Institute will host leading climate change expert Tuesday

  • Todd Hefferman

CARBONDALE — Climate change expert Alice Hill will join Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a virtual conversation on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Hill and John Shaw, institute director, will discuss Hill’s new book, “The Fight for Climate After COVID-19,” which addresses how lessons learned from the pandemic can inform the world’s preparations for living with the effects of climate change.

The event at 10 a.m. is free and open to the public and will be held via Zoom webinar. Registration is required to access the webinar.

Climate change expert Alice Hill is open to questions and will discuss her book in a live stream discussion Tuesday, Nov. 3. 

Hill is the David M. Rubenstein senior fellow for energy and the environment at the Council on Foreign Relations, where she studies climate change’s risks, consequences, and responses. She earlier was a special assistant to President Barack Obama and was on staff at the National Security Council, where she led policy development in response to climate change and biological threats.

She previously served as senior counselor to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and developed the department’s first climate adaptation plan. She started her career in law, serving as a judge and prosecutor in Los Angeles.

“Alice Hill has a unique ability to clearly and forcefully explain the challenges we face regarding climate change,” Shaw said. “She shows how we can learn from our deeply flawed response to COVID-19 to prepare for the disruptions that are already being triggered by climate change.”   

This event is part of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s Understanding Our New World virtual conversation series with government and private sector leaders, policy experts, political analysts, authors, and journalists.

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for Hill when they register or email questions to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu. For more information and registration, visit paulsimoninstitute.siu.edu/events.

