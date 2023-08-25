Les O'Dell Reporter Follow Les O'Dell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Since August 2020, John Shaw of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale has interviewed mayors from around the state as part of the institute’s “Meet the Mayor” series. These conversations have revolved on the issues facing Illinois cities and local solutions.

The series has always featured virtual conversations with feeds streamed on social media channels, but Monday’s installment will be different. For the first time in the program’s three-year history, Shaw will be visiting with the mayor of Carbondale as Carolin Harvey joins the institute for an in-person discussion, at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 in Ballroom B of the SIU Student Center.

"We've had people from North Chicago, Peoria, Decatur, Champaign and East Saint Louis, to name a few,” Shaw said. “We have had a good reach across the state, but we want to have some of these be in person and we thought there would be no better way to start that approach to this series than having the new mayor of Carbondale. She was very eager to attend and we've gotten a lot of interest.”

Shaw said the format will be a little different than other Meet the Mayor events.

“I'm going start out by asking about her background and her career in public service, Then we will talk a little bit about her agenda as mayor before opening it up for questions from the audience.”

The Meet the Mayor series is an attempt by the institute to focus on local issues.

“There are nearly 1,300 mayors in Illinois,” Shaw said in launching the series in 2020. “These conversations will help us better appreciate the diversity of Illinois and the daunting challenges confronting mayors in the Prairie State.”

Shaw noted a recent Brookings Institution report about mayors in the United States emphasized the enormous range of issues and responsibilities that mayors face. According to the report, mayors are expected to provide visionary policy leadership, clear communication about their priorities, and professional management that balances long-term planning and short-term service delivery. They are required to respond to the shifting needs and preferences of residents, develop strategies to be competitive in the global economy, model good governance, transparency, and accountability, and represent the interests of their city to other government levels.

“Mayors are increasingly important in the United States, especially given the partisan stalemate in Washington, D.C. Successful mayors are practical problem solvers and often are non-ideological. They oversee the delivery of services that are the most tangible and essential to Americans,” Shaw said.

Monday’s discussion with Mayor Harvey is open to the public, but the institute requests attendees register in advance at https://paulsimoninstitute.siu.edu.

