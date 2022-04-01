Photos: Altgeld's 'castle' influence on college campuses across Illinois

The oldest building on the Southern Illinois University campus looks like a castle.

So does the longest-standing building at Eastern Illinois University. Likewise at Illinois State University and at Northern Illinois University.

And while another castle-like building isn’t the oldest at the University of Illinois, it is close.

The similarities among the structures at these five state universities go beyond appearances. Three of the five – those at the University of Illinois, NIU and SIU – all share the same name: Altgeld Hall in honor of John Peter Altgeld, the state’s 20th governor.

Legend has it that Altgeld’s fondness for Tudor-Gothic architecture and a belief that state-constructed buildings should be both functional and aesthetically pleasing led to the creation of “Altgeld’s castles,” erected at the state schools during his tenure as governor in the 1890s.

“I think it was just an aesthetic the governor really liked,” explained Illinois State University Archivist April K. Anderson-Zorn. “In order to get these buildings built, they had to have that aesthetic, so that’s the reason they look the way they do.”

With campus castles all across the state, it is easy to get a case of “State U Deja-Vu.”

Cordy Love, an employment recruiter with Carbondale-based health care provider SIH, discovered this first-hand. When Love, who had done graduate work at SIU, accepted a position at Eastern Illinois University, something looked familiar.

Soon he realized that both campuses had castles.

He said he remembered being struck by the iconic nature of the buildings and learned not only the history behind SIU’s Altgeld Hall and Eastern’s “Old Main,” but also the existence of other similar buildings at other schools.

Love said he also noted a popular piece of castle folklore.

“I heard the story about how Governor Altgeld had them built so you could put them all together and everything would just line up,” he recalled.

Jon Davey, professor of architecture at SIU, said it is an “academic legend” that all of the hallways and corridors would align.

Still, Illinois State’s Anderson-Zorn said it is still a popular myth.

“People ask us all of the time, do the buildings at all of the campuses really connect together to make one ‘super building?’ No, they don’t,” she said. “It’s not like 'Transformers' where you get Optimus Prime when you connect them together. I’ve never seen any definitive proof that it is the case.”

She did say, however, the existence of “sister buildings” is unique.

“I’m originally from Florida and we don’t have anything like this,” she said. “This is unique.”

Even though all of the buildings share similar histories and status on their campuses, each is unique.

Southern Illinois University

Constructed in 1896 at a cost of $40,000, Altgeld Hall is the oldest building on the Carbondale campus. Originally, home of the school’s library, gymnasium and laboratories, the building has been home of the School of Music since 1958 and underwent extensive remodeling two decades ago. A portrait of Governor Altgeld hangs in a first-floor corridor.

“"Not only is the building beautiful, but the increased functionality of all of the spaces make it a pleasure to work in,” then-director of the School of Music Robert L. Weiss said of Altgeld Hall upon completion of the renovations.

Eastern Illinois University

Officially known as the Livingston C. Lord Administration Building, everyone around the Charleston campus knows the castle-inspired building at EIU simply as “Old Main,” and with good reason. Not only is it the oldest building at the university it also houses campus leadership.

Governor Altgeld himself laid the cornerstone for the building in 1896 and Old Main is so iconic, it even is depicted on EIU’s logo.

"Old Main holds a special place for everyone connected to EIU," said university spokesman Josh Reinhart. "Generations of EIU students, alumni and employees regularly reference their shared nostalgia in seeing the iconic and historic castle peeking at them from just above the horizon. It really ties everyone in our diverse EIU Family together.”

Illinois State University

Like in Carbondale 210 miles south, the castle-inspired building in Normal also originally housed the campus’ library and gymnasium when it opened in 1896, but now occupied by the ISU School of Music. Named Cook Hall after John W. Cook, the university president at the time the building was approved.

“We love our castle,” Anderson-Zorn said. “Even though it definitely does not look like the rest of the buildings on our quad, it absolutely fits in and has this very distinctive look. There’s no question that the building belongs on our campus. I know many students have memories and a sense of nostalgia that they care with them long past graduation.”

Northern Illinois University

Also carrying the Altgeld Hall name and also featured on the university’s logo, Northern Illinois University’s castle originally housed the entire De Kalb institution. Over the years since its 1899 completion, it has held a number of academic units, but now is home for campus administrative offices. The building underwent an extensive, five-year renovation beginning in 1999.

“It’s always been referred to as the Castle on the Hill and it is, in many respects, the heart of the campus,” explained Ferald Bryan, an associate professor of rhetoric and public communication and an Altgeld biographer.

University of Illinois

A fifth castle-inspired building and third Altgeld Hall was completed in 1897 on the University of Illinois’ Urbana-Champaign campus. Like many of its contemporaries, it first served as the university library before becoming the College of Law until 1956 when the university’s mathematics department took up residence in the historic building.

“Ours is not as much ‘castle-like’ as some of the others; it’s more Romanesque in style,” said University of Illinois campus historic preservation officer and architect Dennis Craig.

Mathematics Professor Sheldon Katz, whose office is on the third floor of Altgeld Hall, called the building “an iconic gateway to campus, sitting right behind the ‘Alma Mater’ statue.”

“It’s a beautiful building; one that every graduate has in their picture taken at ‘Alma Mater.’ In each, Altgeld is in the background,” Katz said.

