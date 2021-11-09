Policy analyst Anne-Marie Slaughter to discuss American ‘renewal’ with SIU

CARBONDALE — Anne-Marie Slaughter, one of the United States’ most respected policy analysts and CEO of the think tank New America, will join Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a virtual conversation at 10 a.m. Nov. 18.

Slaughter and John Shaw, institute director, will talk about Slaughter’s newest book, “Renewal: From Crisis to Transformation in Our Lives, Work, and Politics,” as well as her career in public policy and her work at New America.

The event will be held remotely over Zoom and is free and open to the public. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Visit paulsimoninstitute.siu.edu/events to register.

Slaughter became CEO of New America — formerly known as the New America Foundation — in 2013. According to its website, the “think and action tank … connects a research institute, technology lab, solutions network, media hub and public forum.” Slaughter is also a professor emerita of politics and international affairs at Princeton University.

Slaughter served as director of policy planning for the U.S. Department of State from 2009 to 2011. Before that, she was the dean of Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs and was a professor of international, foreign and comparative law at Harvard Law School. She also was the convener and academic co-chair of the Princeton Project on National Security.

She is the author of several books and scholarly articles and is a contributing writer to Financial Times. Her 2012 Atlantic essay, “Why Women Still Can’t Have It All,” ignited a renewed national discussion on gender equality at home and at work.

“Anne-Marie Slaughter is one of the most creative and influential policy analysts in the United States,” Shaw said. “She is remarkably skilled at seeing around corners and connecting dots and providing shrewd and practical policy prescriptions on a wide range of issues.”

The event is part of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s “Understanding Our New World” virtual conversation series with government and private sector leaders, policy experts, political analysts, authors, and journalists.

Those attending are encouraged to submit questions for Slaughter with their registration forms or send questions to paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0