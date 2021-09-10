 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Political activists ‘The Yes Men’ coming to SIU
0 comments
urgent

Political activists ‘The Yes Men’ coming to SIU

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Future of SIUC

Students exit the SIU Student Center.

 Richard Sitler, The Southern

“The Yes Men,” an internationally renowned social and political activist duo, will present a lecture Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Student Center Auditorium.

The duo of Jacques Servin and Igor Vamos use satire and prankster tactics to provide a collaborative effort to bring awareness to and expose problematic corporate and government issues. The presentation at 7 p.m. is open to the public and is the inaugural event for the School of Media Arts, which is part of the College of Arts and Media. SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all those attending the event must wear masks and follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols.

Rob Spahr, School of Media Arts interim director, said that “bringing The Yes Men to the School of Media Arts and the College of Arts and Media is a great way to model for our students that individuals using media and art can create positive change in the world.”

While on campus before returning to New York on Sept. 15, the duo will also present two student workshops – one for 60 undergraduate students in the media arts program and a second for those students in the media arts’ Master of Fine Arts program.

The workshops engage students to discuss business ethics and social awareness in hopes of building a better society, Spahr said.

“Through their activism, ‘The Yes Men’ push back against corporate control resulting in an awareness of how we treat our planet and each other,” he said. “I am hopeful this encounter will encourage our students to take the lead in issues of justice, environment, and fairness.”

Spahr added that the School of Media Arts is “thrilled to provide students the opportunity to experience this anti-corporate duo who provides explosive insight into the power of media, how it makes a difference and how it can be used for change.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Jeopardy' champ Ken Jennings to speak at SIU
SIU

'Jeopardy' champ Ken Jennings to speak at SIU

  • Updated

The world’s all-time top television game show winner, best-selling author, game show host and “Greatest Jeopardy! Player of All Time,” Ken Jennings, is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Sept. 16.

State deploys COVID team to SIU to increase student vaccinations
SIU

State deploys COVID team to SIU to increase student vaccinations

  • Updated

On the heels of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement last week that all higher education students in Illinois must be vaccinated, the state is deploying a team of “community vaccinators” to Southern Illinois University Carbondale to assist the university in providing COVID-19 immunizations to students.

+7
SIU welcomes students back to campus
SIU

SIU welcomes students back to campus

  • Updated

They're back! For the first time since late 2020, Southern Illinois University Carbondale welcomed students to campus Thursday as new students began moving into on-campus residence halls. In-person classes at the university begin Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News