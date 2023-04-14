Residence Halls will remain open and only a few events planned for Friday will be held including new student orientation, athletic events and events planned for the SIU Student Center including the SIH Gala. Additionally, a conference for the School of Art and Design at Pulliam Hall will go on as planned and a recruitment visit by area agriculture students to University Farms will be held. The Men of Color Campus to Career Conference will be held as scheduled but the location will be moved to Grinnell Hall, which is part of the east campus residential life area