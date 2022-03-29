 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Printmaker Terry Conrad to visit SIU Carbondale on March 31

Printmaker Terry Conrad, an assistant professor in the School of Art and Art History at the University of Iowa, will present a visiting artist lecture on Thursday, March 31, at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Conrad will show some of his work and present his lecture at 7 p.m. in Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium. The lecture is free and open to the public. The lecture is part of the university’s Visiting Artist Program and sponsored by the School of Art and Design.

In 2017, Conrad was a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellow in Drawing, Printmaking and Book Arts. He was the 2015-2016 Grant Wood Fellow in Printmaking. He received a bachelor’s in fine arts from Alfred University and an MFA from Cranbrook Academy of Art.

According to organizers, Conrad “is interested in the community and social aspects of printmaking.” His work has been shown at exhibitions both nationally and internationally. In January 2021, a survey of his work was on display during a six-week exhibition at Russell Sage College in Albany, New York.

