Printmaker Tonja Torgerson will present lecture Thursday at SIU

Printmaker Tonja Torgerson will discuss her work during a lecture Thursday, Sept. 23 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Torgerson is the printmaking area coordinator and visiting faculty in the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design at Indiana University. The lecture is at 7 p.m. in Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium and is part of the university’s Visiting Artist Program, sponsored by the School of Art and Design.
Admission is free and the public is invited. SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all those attending this event must wear masks and follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols.
Torgerson’s artwork is regularly on exhibit nationally and internationally and is a part of numerous private and museum collections, including the Weisman Art Museum and the Minnesota Museum of American Art. Her recent work deals with death and the impermanent nature of the body.
People are also reading…
Torgerson has taught at the Penland School of Craft, the Kansas City Art Institute, and West Virginia Wesleyan College.
She earned a Master of Fine Arts in printmaking from Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio arts from the University of Minnesota.
Saluki Athletics logos through the years
1888 to 1913
1914 to 1935
1936 to 1950
1946 to 1963
1951 to 1963
1951 to 1976
1964 to 1976
1968 to 1976
1968 to 1976
1977 to 2000
1977 to 2000
1981 to 2000
2001 to 2019
2001 to 2019
2001 to 2019
2001 to present
New Saluki logo as of Feb. 28, 2019
Poll: What do you think of the new Saluki Athletics logo?
SIU Athletics on Thursday unveiled a new logo to represent the Salukis. What do you think?