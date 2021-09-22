Printmaker Tonja Torgerson will present lecture Thursday at SIU

Printmaker Tonja Torgerson will discuss her work during a lecture Thursday, Sept. 23 at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Torgerson is the printmaking area coordinator and visiting faculty in the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture and Design at Indiana University. The lecture is at 7 p.m. in Morris Library’s John C. Guyon Auditorium and is part of the university’s Visiting Artist Program, sponsored by the School of Art and Design.

Admission is free and the public is invited. SIU is committed to protecting the community, so all those attending this event must wear masks and follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols.

Torgerson’s artwork is regularly on exhibit nationally and internationally and is a part of numerous private and museum collections, including the Weisman Art Museum and the Minnesota Museum of American Art. Her recent work deals with death and the impermanent nature of the body.

Torgerson has taught at the Penland School of Craft, the Kansas City Art Institute, and West Virginia Wesleyan College.

She earned a Master of Fine Arts in printmaking from Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio arts from the University of Minnesota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0