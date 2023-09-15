If two things have been natural for Julie Hibdon, it is a career in criminal justice and being part of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Hibdon, an associate professor in the School of Justice and Public Safety at SIU, has both – and she shares her passion for criminology and the region with her students.

“This is my home, in many, many ways,” she said, both of Southern Illinois and in her role as director of the criminology and criminal justice program at SIU.

A native of Effingham, she said she was introduced to policing and the justice system at an early age. Her father was a police officer and she said she always want to be in the field, but it was a criminology class she took as an undergraduate at SIU that convinced her.

“From that point on, I was ‘hook, line and sinker,’” she recalled. “I knew that this was what I was supposed to be doing.

Well, at least, she said, she knew she wanted to be in criminology – somehow.

“Initially I thought I would get my degree and work as a probation officer or work in the system in some capacity, maybe as a victims’ advocate or something,” she said. “Then I got into it a little bit more and realized that there were things that needed to be changed a little bit. That’s when I decided to go into research and help make those changes, but also educate the people who are going into the system about the realities of the criminal justice system and give them an opportunity to be change agents as well.”

So, after a stint working in a New Jersey law firm, earning a master’s degree (also from SIU) and working as a probation officer in Marion County, Hibdon pursued a doctorate degree at George Mason University, becoming a researcher at the Center for Evidence Based Crime Policy.

“I got to work on a bunch of really great research projects to help different police agencies and policy makers,” she explained. “Then a job came open at SIU and I told my husband I thought we were supposed to go home and that’s what we did. I am happy to be back.”

Hibdon joined the SIU faculty in 2012, directing graduate programs in criminology and teaching courses on crime prevention, policing and victimization.

“I teach classes that focus on the ways we can deter and prevent crime outside of criminal justice agencies and how agencies can deter and prevent crime. My classes also tend to focus on what are the effects of crime on people in society,” she explained.

She said she loves interacting with students who, like her, want to make a positive impact.

“I think most of the student that come into criminology and criminal justice are people who want to make a difference. They are people who see parts of the system that they think are wrong or unjust and they want to be within the system to be change agents or they are people who just generally are called to professions of service and public service,” she said.

She said graduates of the program enter a wide range of careers from policing to advocacy work, social services and rehabilitation.

“It is more than just the law enforcement side of things, which people often focus on,” she said.

Hibdon added that she loves the enthusiasm of her students.

“It’s really great when you have students who are engaged and excited because they’re learning about things that are of interest and importance to them,” she said. “It’s really rewarding to be the facilitator of information to help them pursue the things they are passionate about. I love being part of that learning experience and I love being here.”