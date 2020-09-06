Protecting the sloth: SIU grad student studies relocation success in Central America

“Researching them in the wild has allowed me to see the same species I cared for in captivity, in an entirely different construct,” she said. “They are very intelligent and unpredictable, which makes the field work all the better.”

At SIU, promoting student research, even at the undergraduate level, is a top priority. As a graduate student who is entertaining the idea of pursuing a doctoral degree in the future, Morton said the research experience has been invaluable.

“It’s taught me the art of self-discipline and self-diligence,” she said. “As a researcher, problem-solving has been the main attribute I have been able to improve. This project continues to remind me how much I admire the tropics and wildlife conservation, and how rewarding it is to research a species that I have personally worked with for over three years.”

A fondness for wildlife

Morton said she takes pleasure in finding was to protect wildlife, which she considers innocent and vulnerable in a world where humans can make it difficult for animals to live.

“I grew up developing a passion for endangered species or animals that were heavily affected by deforestation, poaching and other anthropogenic disturbances,” Morton said. “So I guess realizing how susceptible wildlife are to things they can't control has made me love and appreciate wildlife even the more. I love my project because it involves sloths, a species that is very sensitive to human activity, and finding ways to rescue and give them a second chance at survival.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0