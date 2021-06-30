Q&A: SIU Chancellor Austin Lane reflects on his first year, future goals

Our new vice chancellor for student affairs will be charged with looking at what we've done before and then setting some targets to go a little bit above. I think we're probably a semester away from really seeing big announcements because of the pandemic and acts just starting to transition back to campuses for performances. So it’s probably going to be a 2022 kind of a timeline

SI: SIU has reimagined itself multiple times over the years. What do you feel the image of this university is today and is that where you want it to be?

AL: To me, it's always what we could be — a powerhouse, not only for our region, for our state. We're positioned as a doctoral research university, but one that can educate the masses. I see us improving our U.S. News and World Report university ranking. We're at 258 now. We've got a committee of faculty working to get us into the top 200.

We need to be not just a “first choice” university, but really a powerhouse that serves the region and the state. We've been a best-kept secret and just need to really highlight what is happening here — to not be a secret anymore.

SI: Friday starts year number two for you. What are your goals for the next 12 months?

AL: No. 1 is always going to be enrollment. So even though we're bringing in the fall 2021 class, I'm already thinking about the fall of 2022. How do we attract more students? That's my main priority. After that, it's most importantly, how do we support those students, our faculty and staff.

