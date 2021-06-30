Q&A: SIU Chancellor Austin Lane reflects on his first year, future goals

Thursday marks Southern Illinois University Chancellor Austin A. Lane’s first anniversary at the institution in Carbondale.
The Southern Illinoisan sat down with Lane earlier this week to get his take on the challenges and successes of his first year, as well as his vision for SIU.
The following Q&A transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity and brevity.
The Southern Illinoisan: You have been chancellor for one year now. What have the past 12 months been like for you?
Chancellor Austin Lane: This year has been unlike any other I have had in 26 years in higher education, starting with the pandemic and trying to navigate how that was going to work. With the pandemic and my listening and learning tour, I spent a lot of my time on Zoom and I really got to know the culture of the institution.
When you come in as a new chancellor, you want to sprint, but it's really a marathon. A goal of mine was to make sure we're all going in that direction together. So I wanted to create more of a shared vision, not just my vision or my priorities. We came up with five key areas: student success and engagement; academic and research innovation; diversity, equity, and inclusion; sustainability and partnerships. Those are our five key areas that we're able to establish that will serve as a baseline for where we want to start, where we want to go.
SI: Are there specific successes of the past year?
AL: I think it's a collective success, getting through COVID. Our positivity rates were low because we were being cautious and careful with masks and spacing out. Academically, our faculty made major headlines in the research arena as it relates to COVID.
We had a lot of success with enrollment. Our incoming class was one of the highest classes we've had in a couple of years. We also had a lot of success in recruiting students from the Southern Illinois region, which we were very excited about. We're up 32% in that area.
I think our biggest success is that we're able to retain a large portion of freshmen. To see our retention numbers, I think it's an indicator that we did something right. I spent my first few months meeting with every principal, counselor and superintendent that I could in the region and with community college presidents, really trying to re-establish our relationships. I wanted them to know we are here to serve and this is an institution that should be first choice university, not an afterthought
SI: What grade would you give yourself for your first year?
AL: Anytime you get an A, it means that you probably aced it and you're done with it. I don't feel like that. I still have a lot more work to do and I think it's important for me to continue to listen and make the best decisions I can in a collective way. I'd probably give myself a B at this juncture. It means you comprehended things, but you’ve got some work to do. That is what I intend to do.
SI: How does enrollment look for the fall semester?
AL: We are now about seven weeks before the semester begins. Enrollment is everyone's job — our recruiters, our advisers, our faculty, our alumni, our community — to move that needle in enrollment, I've been very pleased in the work that's been done. We want to be above the 1,336 freshmen that we bought in last fall. Overall, we want to be at 12,000 students, up from 11,366 of last fall. We’re feeling pretty good right now — our applications are up, our admissions are up and our registrations are up. So those are really good signs.
SI: So, on a scale of one to 10, how confident are you that you'll have an enrollment increase?
AL: Looking at the data today, it'd be a 10, but it is early and things can change. I’m cautiously optimistic. I would say we're feeling really good right now.
SI: Late Chancellor Carlo Montemagno wanted to make the university a site again for large concerts and special events. Do you share the same vision?
AL: Yes, it has come to me loud and clear from the campus community that our students want a vibrant student life. They want to have engaging events. And, as I talk to alumni, they tell me of all these famous acts that were here years ago. I think we have a great opportunity to go back. We plan on attracting those events and acts to entertain our students and our campus community.
Our new vice chancellor for student affairs will be charged with looking at what we've done before and then setting some targets to go a little bit above. I think we're probably a semester away from really seeing big announcements because of the pandemic and acts just starting to transition back to campuses for performances. So it’s probably going to be a 2022 kind of a timeline
SI: SIU has reimagined itself multiple times over the years. What do you feel the image of this university is today and is that where you want it to be?
AL: To me, it's always what we could be — a powerhouse, not only for our region, for our state. We're positioned as a doctoral research university, but one that can educate the masses. I see us improving our U.S. News and World Report university ranking. We're at 258 now. We've got a committee of faculty working to get us into the top 200.
We need to be not just a “first choice” university, but really a powerhouse that serves the region and the state. We've been a best-kept secret and just need to really highlight what is happening here — to not be a secret anymore.
SI: Friday starts year number two for you. What are your goals for the next 12 months?
AL: No. 1 is always going to be enrollment. So even though we're bringing in the fall 2021 class, I'm already thinking about the fall of 2022. How do we attract more students? That's my main priority. After that, it's most importantly, how do we support those students, our faculty and staff.