Q&A with ‘Orange is the New Black’ author Piper Kerman ahead of SIU appearance

Piper Kerman, author of "Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison" is scheduled to speak at SIU on Thursday in Shryock Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Ahead of her visit, she spoke with The Southern about her time in federal prison, the hit Netflix TV series based on her book, and prison reform.

The Southern: Can you speak about your planned discussion on SIU’s campus? What do you hope your audience takes away from it?

Piper Kerman: “So, you know, I'm the author of the memoir, 'Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison,' which was adapted by Netflix into the Emmy award-winning series, and we had seven seasons, which was amazing. And I love to come on campus and talk to young people about all of the realities that are true that underlie the story, which, of course, is a nonfiction book, about my own time in prison, and sort of the things that I learned from that. And also about all of the realities, which are reflected in the show above and beyond my own personal experience. So questions about the immigration detention system, questions about prison privatization, and the ways in which lots of different groups profit from having the biggest prison population in the world. And so those are a few of the topics. I mean, I love to answer questions about the show itself. And of course, you know, many people on campus may have seen the show and may not have (read) the book, and that's fine. But there's a lot to be learned about how that process of adaptation from a true story into a TV show works. And people always have questions about the stars of the show, and also about the real women who I was incarcerated with.”

PK: “America has the biggest prison population in the world, by far. And so I firmly believe that everyone, and especially young people, should be thinking about why that is, and whether that's something that they think is okay, or whether that's something that we think we should change.”

TS: Over the years through your writing, talks and the show inspired by your book, you have become a strong advocate for prison reform. Can you speak about some of the issues impacting the prison system today you find the most critical and how they should be addressed?

PK: “Well, here we are still in the midst of the pandemic and that has highlighted some of the ways in which incarcerated people are really at risk, not from violence that we associate with prisons and jails, but from the inadequate health care and the incredible overcrowding in our prisons and jails. So the pandemic was a public health disaster that really called for a response to decarcerate and to make prisons and jails safer and less crowded. And in many cases, we simply failed to do that. So some of the health and safety questions are very important. And frankly, they're very important in Illinois, where there have been some really significant reforms that Governor (J.B.) Pritzker has recently signed into law, and yet the Illinois prison system remains incredibly overcrowded and still not a safe place because of the pandemic and also for other reasons. So there are a lot of people who are in our prisons and jails who could come home safely tomorrow. And yet, there's a lot of opposition to making the kind of changes, which would make more Americans free.”

TS: In some of your talks you discuss how prisons disproportionately punish the poor, and people of color. Can you expand on this?

PK: “Yeah, I mean, 80% of people who are accused of a crime in this country are too poor to afford a lawyer. So under the Constitution, they're supposed to get a court-appointed lawyer, either a public defender or otherwise. That's a strong example. I hope that nobody who is reading your article or who comes to the talk imagines that middle-class and rich people don't break the law, because they do. They're just much less likely to be policed, prosecuted, and punished with prison in the way that poor people are and vastly disproportionately poor people of color. And when we look at the criminal legal system and its history, we have to grapple with the fact that the criminal legal system's history is very caught up in the social and economic systems of ... slavery. And colonialism, like some of our tolerance for harsh punishment in this country, comes directly out of the harsh punishments that were meted out during the time that we had enslaved people. And during the time that we were basically committing genocide against Native Americans. So you know, in fact, Abraham Lincoln, the great liberator, ordered the biggest mass hanging in American history. Thirty-eight Native Americans were killed under the order of Abraham Lincoln. So we have a lot to unpack in this country, if we want to understand how did we get here? How did we? How did we end up being the most punitive democracy in history?”

TS: How can the prison system better address women’s healthcare needs within their time in prison?

PK: “So prisons are built by men and for men. And women always account for generally around 6-7% of the total population of prisons and jails, (and) slightly higher percentage when it comes to jails. It would be impossible to overstate that prisons and jails are not built or run with the unique considerations that are important for women and girls in mind. So one of the strongest and the most important examples is the fact that almost everyone that we put into a women's prison is a mom. And most of those moms are the moms of kids under the age of 18. So prisons and jails have this significant impact on women who are mothers and on children who have incarcerated mothers. A devastating impact, not just in terms of, you know, sort of the emotions, but also in other outcomes, things like going into the foster care system, things like housing and food instability. ... And that includes being safe from sexual assault, while people are incarcerated, but also a host of other reproductive justice considerations. Again, the system is simply not built to take care of people, it's built to punish people. And when we look at women and girls, we see that the majority of women and girls who are in the system suffer from substance use disorder or mental illness, sometimes both. And 80 to 90% of women and girls who end up in prison or jail have been the victims of sexual assault or other forms of physical violence. So when we look at women and girls in the system, we really see people who are huge survivors of trauma, who are then being punished by the system in ways that are really counterproductive.”

TS: What are some ways that you witnessed the strain on families and on the women you met during your time?

PK: “I mean, for incarcerated people, both mothers and fathers, the separation from young children is devastating and certainly has a host of results like depression or anxiety and other emotional challenges. But it would be really hard to overstate how devastating it is for kids when they lose a parent into prison or jail. And two thirds of women who are incarcerated are locked up for a nonviolent offense, either a drug offense or a property crime. So I hope that students and anybody from the community who comes (Thursday) comes away thinking long and hard about why we lock people up, right? Why are we putting so many of our own people into prison or jail for drug offenses or property crimes? Why does the United States incarcerate more of its own people than any nation in human history? No society has ever done what we've done here. And what exactly do we think we're getting out of that. People have assumptions about public safety, but many of the things that we do with the criminal legal system actually harm public safety more than they help.”

TS: What are some of the stories and events that most stood out to you during your time in prison?

PK: “I mean, that's a hard question to answer. You know, readers of the book will know that, you know, the other women that I was incarcerated with just had a profound impact on me. And that was true, whether I was observing, you know, the mother of young children trying to figure out how to parent from prison, or if I witnessed people who had significant mental health problems struggling in a system, which was very punitive towards them, and not at all caring. Yeah, I mean, it's a very intense environment, obviously, you know, prisons and jails are filled. People come in to prison in jail based on some sort of a conflict, and then behind the walls of a prison or jail, there's a lot of conflicts that people have to navigate. So I think that that's something that explains why the Netflix series was so incredibly popular. Because those conflicts are incredibly compelling. And we have to reckon with the fact that nobody is perfect, but some people are punished in ways that other people are not.”

TS: What was the most important thing you learned during your time in prison?

PK: “I think the most important thing that I learned was that when we are truly connected to one another, in ways that are sort of open hearted, and when we're looking for what we have in common, rather than what makes us different, then when we see inequality in our community or in our society, it is really intolerable. When we think of ourselves as really different from other people, that's when we are not so bothered by inequality. But when we are connected to other people, that's when all of a sudden no matter how different one person or another might be, we really want the best for other people just like we want the best for ourselves. And I think that's the thing that I hope anyone comes away from the book or the show thinking about and understanding.”

