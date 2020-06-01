Rahm Emanuel to speak in virtual event hosted by SIU's Simon Institute

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Former Chicago mayor, White House chief of staff and U.S. Congressman Rahm Emanuel will share his thoughts on the vital role played by mayors in American public life during a virtual discussion on Thursday hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.

The talk will also look at the growing importance of global cities, such as Chicago, that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online discussion with John T. Shaw, institute director, begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4. The free event is open to the public, but registration is required and closes when the event starts.

“Rahm Emanuel has been one of the most visible and influential political leaders in Illinois for more than two decades — as an adviser to President Clinton, as a congressman, as the White House chief of staff for President Obama, and as the mayor of Chicago,” Shaw said. “He is a strong and compelling advocate for the important role that mayors play in providing critical services and generating creative ideas about government in the United States.”

The discussion with Emanuel is part of the Institute’s series called “Understanding Our New World” with historians, political analysts, and state and national leaders discussing how the pandemic is reshaping the world.