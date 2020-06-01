Rahm Emanuel to speak in virtual event hosted by SIU's Simon Institute

CARBONDALE — Former Chicago mayor, White House chief of staff and U.S. Congressman Rahm Emanuel will share his thoughts on the vital role played by mayors in American public life during a virtual discussion on Thursday hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
The talk will also look at the growing importance of global cities, such as Chicago, that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The online discussion with John T. Shaw, institute director, begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4. The free event is open to the public, but registration is required and closes when the event starts.
“Rahm Emanuel has been one of the most visible and influential political leaders in Illinois for more than two decades — as an adviser to President Clinton, as a congressman, as the White House chief of staff for President Obama, and as the mayor of Chicago,” Shaw said. “He is a strong and compelling advocate for the important role that mayors play in providing critical services and generating creative ideas about government in the United States.”
The discussion with Emanuel is part of the Institute’s series called “Understanding Our New World” with historians, political analysts, and state and national leaders discussing how the pandemic is reshaping the world.
Emanuel served two terms as Chicago mayor from 2011 to 2019. He was also White House chief of staff for President Barack Obama and a senior adviser to President Bill Clinton. The Chicago Democrat served in the U.S. Congress from 2003 to 2009. Emanuel is the author of “The Nation City: Why Mayors Are Now Running the World” and a contributor for ABC News.
Registration for the free ZOOM meeting is available in advance at bit.ly/siuemanuel. After completing registration, participants will receive an email confirmation with information about joining the meeting, along with the meeting ID and password.
Participants have an opportunity when they register to submit a question to Emanuel by email at paulsimoninstitute@siu.edu or by including it in the “Questions and Comments” section on the registration form.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!