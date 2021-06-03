Recycled CD art installation at SIU's campus lake has an ecological twist

Davis’ students worked on the project during their weekly art classes in Carbondale, gathering unwanted CDs and explored everything from what sort of glue to use to how to anchor the completed lily pads in place. The group eventually settled on PVC pipe and stainless steel for the anchor weights and a non-toxic glue to adhere the CDs to neoprene foam.

Together, the students completed nine of the CD lily pads, each about three feet across and using more than 60 discs. They placed the completed projects in Campus Lake under the direction of Jared King, campus recreation coordinator for aquatics at SIU.

“There’s really two ideas here,” King explained. “Anna originally came to me with a beautification project, just something cool to show off to the local community and something for students to gravitate to, but I was also interested in seeing some of the impacts on the algal blooms in the area.”

King said he is hoping as the sunlight reflects off of the silver side of the CDs, the effect will be to lower the ambient water temperature, reducing the algae blooms – a rapid growth of microscopic algae or cyanobacteria in the water which leads to the formation of scum on the water’s surface accompanying by an odor.