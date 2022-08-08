Register now for SIU’s Rocky Ledges 5K/10K Trail Run

Registration is now underway for the Rocky Ledges 5K/10K Trail Run, a unique race that takes place among the beautiful, forested lakeside trails at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. Everyone is welcome.

The runs begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 17 at Camp 2, at the center located at 1206 Touch of Nature Road, about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road. Check-in and late registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

The course and rewards

While the races begin and end at Camp 2, each course covers a wide variety of terrains, including wooded areas and hills, and runners will enjoy views of Little Grassy Lake. You can see the course maps on the website as well.

Race participants receive their choice of a hat or T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded for the top three runners in the various age groups within each division as well as the top three overall finishers. The awards presentation will follow the race. Spectators are welcome.

Refreshments, including alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase.

Register early and save

Sign up in advance for each of the races to pay a reduced registration fee. The cost for the 5K run is $30 if paid by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 16 or $25 for ages 1-17. Early registration for the 10K run is $35 for adults or $30 for ages 1-17. You can register the day of the event, but the price is $5 higher.

Register online at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Makanda/RockyLedges5k.

To learn more

For additional information contact Sydney Devine, fitness coordinator, at sydney.devine@siu.edu or 618-453-1275 or Victor Martin, program director, at victor.martin@siu.edu or 618-453-1284.

Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center and Recreational Sports and Services are sponsors for the event. View past race results online. The 2022 results will be posted there afterward as well.