Registration is open for Touch of Nature’s ‘Leave No Trace’ course

CARBONDALE — A course at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Environmental Center next month will prepare participants to promote responsible use of the outdoors.

Registration is underway for the Leave No Trace Master Educator course Oct. 20-24. The program will comply with current Illinois COVID-19 safety measures.

The course will be at Touch of Nature’s 3,100-acre facility, located about eight miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road. The program provides a comprehensive overview of Leave No Trace techniques with practical applications.

The program will include a classroom introduction to the seven principles of Leave No Trace before the group moves outdoors to the Rocky Ledges campsite, located on the shores of Little Grassy Lake. Participants will live, eat, camp and sleep outdoors — while traveling to a different location each day before returning to camp — and practice what they are learning.

On the final day, class members will each present a 15- to 20-minute lesson, either skills or theory-based, on one of Leave No Trace’s seven principles, and how it relates to a specific activity.