Replacement named for disgraced former Student Health Services director tied to Ohio State sex scandal

The medical board claimed Grace made a false statement to a student who was sexually abused by Strauss a few days later, that same month, when he told the student that his complaint was the first Grace had received about Strauss.

The board wrote, based on statements Grace made in a deposition for the board, that while he verbally warned Strauss in 1995 concerning his conduct, he did not notify the oversight entity about Strauss’ conduct as he should have done. Ohio law mandates that any physician who suspects another of misconduct must report it to the State Medical Board of Ohio.

In January 1996, Grace suspended Strauss from providing clinical treatment to students at the university after becoming aware of a third student complaint of his sexual assault in a year. But the Ohio medical board alleges that Grace, once again, did not report Strauss.

Grace’s attorney, Shari Rhode, previously told The Southern last year that Grace provided information concerning Strauss to the Ohio medical board nearly 25 years ago — and said it was the board that failed to take any action. She said the board appears to be attempting to make Grace a scapegoat for its own failures.