Don’t worry. He is still coming.

There is just a change in the way actor and Southern Illinois University Carbondale alumnus Bob Odenkirk’s April 3 visit to SIU will work.

Because of swelling interest in Odenkirk’s visit, those planning to attend the degree presentation and question-and-answer session at Shryock Auditorium are asked to register for the event. Seating at the 7 p.m. event is limited and proof of advance registration will be required to attend. Seating will be available on a first come, first served basis. The event is free and open to the public.

Online registration is available at www.siuf.org/odenkirk.

The 1984 SIU graduate will receive two degrees during a ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Shryock Auditorium. The first will be the bachelor’s degree he earned as a student. The second will be an honorary doctorate bestowed upon him in 2020.

After the presentation of his degrees, there will be a discussion and audience Q&A session. This event is hosted by the SIU Foundation and the College of Arts and Media (CAM).

“Bob Odenkirk is one of the bright stars in our vast Saluki universe,” Chancellor Austin Lane said. “We are so excited for him to be back on campus and share his experiences.”

In addition to the gathering at Shryock, Odenkirk is expected to speak to several classes in the university’s College of Arts and Media. He holds a bachelor’s degree in radio-television from SIU.

Odenkirk perhaps is best known for his role as Saul Goodman in the television series “Breaking Bad” and the spinoff “Better Call Saul.” He also recently starred in the hit movie, “Nobody,” and his newest show “Lucky Hank” is set to premiere on AMC on March 19. “Lucky Hank” is based on the novel “Straight Man” by former SIU English professor Richard Russo.

Jeff Wilson of the SIU Foundation contributed to this story.