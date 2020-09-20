Saluki AdLab students gain experience with Census project

Oxford, a journalism senior specializing in advertising from Elizabethtown, noted she had never worked on radio and television advertising before this project.

“It opened my eyes to how important each step of the process is and that good teamwork is crucial,” she said. “We learn something new every day and with each client.”

One of Davis’ roles in the project has been securing air space for advertisements.

“I love it because I’ve been able to learn so much about how the process works, but at the same time it’s been uniquely difficult given our tight deadline. It’s been a ‘learn-fast’ situation and while I’ve found it difficult, it is also the part I’ve enjoyed the most.”

Alleman, who is from Granville, Illinois, agreed. With the project’s quick turnaround, she learned to be flexible with her time. Additionally, she noted it has been helpful to work with a nonprofit organization and learn to work efficiently with resources.

Project collaboration was done remotely; CHP is in northern and central Illinois and 300 miles away. However, Alleman noted Saluki AdLab competed virtually this past spring in the National Student Advertising Competition.