Saluki Con 22 bringing celebrity guests and much more to SIU April 15-16

Saluki Con is back at Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2022, and the fourth edition of the event is bigger and better than ever, organizers say, with panels, gaming, a cosplay contest, artists, vendors, virtual reality, an escape room, workshops, demonstrations and much more!

“There is truly something for everyone,” said Nathan Bonner, Saluki Con co-chair and SIU graphic designer. “From a Dungeons & Dragons tournament to esports competitions, from amazing guests to comic collectors and art enthusiasts, Saluki Con has a little bit of everything, all packed into one weekend!”

Saluki Con is an action-packed day from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on April 16 at the Student Center. There is also an exclusive Gaming and Virtual Reality night from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 15, only for those who purchase their Saluki Con tickets in advance.

Tickets are on sale now at salukicon.siu.edu/ for $15 per person. Community college students and everyone who is in high school or younger grades will be admitted for $5. All SIU students and children ages 3 and younger get in free.

SIU is committed to protecting the community, so Saluki Con will follow current campus and state pandemic safety protocols. The event was originally scheduled for mid-February but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

Celebrity lineup

Several special guests will be appearing, including Brian Beacock, Brennan Mejia, Ben Dunn and the Indonesian-Chinese-American brother acting team of Peter Adrian Sudarso and Yoshua “Yoshi” Sudarso.

An actor, producer, writer and musician, Beacock has worked extensively in English-dubbed anime and video games including the various Digimon series. He has provided the voices for more than 30 animated characters, including Renzo Shima in “Blue Exorcist” and Takeru Higa on “Sword Art Online” and Dom in “Beastars.”

An actor, model and circus performer, Mejia has appeared in a wide variety of film and television roles but perhaps best his biggest claim to fame is as Tyler Navarro, the Red Dino Charge Ranger from “Power Rangers Dino Charge.” He reprised the role in a recent crossover on the series “Power Rangers Beast Morphers.”

Dunn, a comic artist and co-founder of Antarctic Press, helped bring the Manga style of art, which originated in Japan, to the U.S. comic market with his comic “Ninja High School and the Marvel Mangaverse.” Dunn created the Warrior Nun comic series in 1994, and it is now entering its second season on Netflix.

Peter Sudarso has earned numerous film and television spots and is most often recognized for playing Preston Tien, Blue Ranger from “Power Rangers Ninja Steel.” He has also made regular appearances in short films and on the YouTube channel Apartment210 alongside Yoshi.

Yoshi Sudarso jumped into the spotlight as Koda, the Blue Dino Charge Ranger in “Power Rangers Dino Charge” in 2015 and has made repeat appearances in “Power Rangers Ninja Steel” and “Power Rangers Beast Morphers.” He most recently has starred in “Buffalo Boys” and “Pretty Dudes.”

Games for all and more fun

Several esports tournaments will have open signups for anyone who wants to play and prizes awarded for first and second place. Grab your costumes and join in the Cosplay Contest at 4 p.m.

Visitors can also explore game playing in the virtual world in the virtual reality room, enjoy tabletop game demonstrations and check out games from the game library at no cost.

Another special game featured is the Play to Win where every person can check out a game, play and get a ticket for a chance to win that game during a random drawing.

More than 65 artists, authors, crafters and more will be offering 3D printed miniatures, comics, toys, games, anime merchandise and other wares. Photo opportunities will abound as well, including the chance to pose in a replica of the Green Throne from “Game of Thrones.”

Anime Kai, SIU’s anime student organization, will be screening and discussing anime movies and television series in the Old Main Room, and visitors are welcome to join them.

A limited number of T-shirts and hoodies will be available. Pre-order online and pick up at the event. For more information about Saluki Con 22, including the complete schedule of events and ticket sales, visit the website. Follow Saluki Con on Facebook, email salukicon@siu.edu or call 618-453-5714 to learn more.

