Saluki Sleuths | Exploring the history of SIU's Paul and Virginia

Every day, thousands of Southern Illinois University Carbondale students walk by a fountain on the old part of campus. Centered in the fountain, located between Shryock Auditorium and Davies Hall, a statue of two youngsters peer out under an umbrella. If students even notice the pair, they likely do not know their names, but the statue itself and its characters – Paul and Virginia – have a rich history, as shared in the latest episode of “Saluki Sleuths,” a monthly video program from the SIU Alumni Association.

The statue originally was a gift from the university’s class of 1886 and arrived on campus sometime around 1887, said SIU Architect Brian Gorecki. He said the base of the fountain likely was placed even before that, possibly making it the oldest structure on campus.

One disclaimer is important: The statue is not the original. It is a cast bronze duplicate made in the 1980s. The copy supplanted the first Paul and Virginia several years after the earliest form was moved following campus unrest in the late 1960s and early ‘70s. The original still is at SIU, however. It resides at Stone Center, home of SIU System offices on the western edge of the Carbondale campus.

Paul and Virginia have inspired and influenced students for generations. Campus lore is that students on their way to exams often have viewed the fountain as sort of a wishing well, tossing in pennies for good luck. The pair also lend their names to the collection of legacy donors to the university – those who have included SIU in their wills or estate plans. The group is known as the “Paul and Virginia Society."

But who exactly are Paul and Virginia?

The pair originated in a French novella first published in the late 18th Century, “Paul et Virginie” written by Jacques-Henri Bernardin de Saint-Pierre.

“It’s the story of two children who were sort of left with their mothers on this tropical island and they grow up with this natural education, learn to be their best selves away from the artifice of society is sort of the overall theme,” Kathryn Sime explained. “There is an iconic scene in the novella where Paul and Virginie are sheltering under a rain storm and she has the umbrella and she shares it with him. It’s supposed to be this very pivotal scene in the story.”

The plot twist and the characters have inspired paintings, sculptures and even other fountains worldwide. Many depict Paul and Virginia as teens, but in SIU’s iconic fountain, the pair are shown as children.

Eric Jones, office support specialist with SIU Property Control has researched Paul and Virginia statues and he said he believes this version was modeled on one at Philadelphia’s 1876 Centennial International Exhibitions – the first World’s Fair held in the United States.

Jones discovered a memo from a former SIU University Museum curator wrote to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, which had a similar statue.

Through the years, the statue has been depicted in a variety of gifts presented to donors, featured in countless photographs and has been the subject of vandalism. SIU even keeps spare umbrellas on hand in case one goes missing.

The fountain has gone through numerous restorations and renovations. Major work in 1983 was funded in part by alumni from the class of 1965. Another renovation was completed in 2016. The statue remains a campus landmark.

“It has been an iconic image of the campus,” Sime said.

More information on the history and impact of the Paul and Virginia statue is available on the August edition SIU Alumni Association’s “Saluki Sleuth” video released on the association’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SIUAlumni, Thursday evening.