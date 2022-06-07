'Saluki Sleuths' investigates SIU's legends and myths

As executive director of the SIU Alumni Association, Jeff Gleim talks with former Southern Illinois University Carbondale frequently. Conversations almost always include campus updates, talk of Saluki sports, campus memories and often what Gleim calls “fishing stories” — questions about the history, legends and myths of the university and its traditions.

In an effort to shed light — and some truth — to SIU lore, the association along with the University Museum and other SIU entities has established “Saluki Sleuths,” a monthly video series telling the stories of campus icons, traditions and history.

Production of the fourth episode, which will be released later in a few weeks, was recently completed. Previous episodes have included looks at the origin of the saluki mascot, how Faner Hall is believed to be “riot-proof” and the history and current location of the cannon which sat at the northern edge of campus for decades — and often was painted under the cover of darkness by student organizations.

“In my conversations with our more ‘senior’ alumni, this cannon kept coming up. I didn’t even know what it was and they asked me, ‘Have you seen it? Does it still exist somewhere?’ So, our first episode was on the cannon and it was really well received.”

Gleim said each production gets a little better and all of them garner feedback.

“People are glad we are doing this and they tell us the love hearing more about the history of SIU,” he added. “Plus were putting a little bit of truth behind some of these fish tales that we all like to tell.”

The videos feature pre-recorded conversations with experts on the topics as well as historical images and presentations of university artifacts. SIU Alumni Association Public Information Associate Anna Twomey appears on camera in the episodes.

“I look at ‘Saluki Sleuths’ as a mini documentary series that looks into the myths, legends and rumors of campus that have been passed down generation by generation,” she explained. “More broadly, it’s a new way to engage our alumni, our staff and make some fascinating information available to anyone who is interested in SIU.”

Twomey said in addition to exploring SIU’s past, future episodes may also explore current happenings on campus.

“We’re also interested in discovering things people do on campus, whether it is research or projects like the green roof of the Agriculture Building. It’s also about discoveries and showing people parts of the campus that they may not know about,” she said.

She added that no topic will be off-limits.

“We want these to be fun and entertaining, but we also won’t shy away from bringing up the struggles that the university has been through or things that have been difficult, explaining how we got through it,” she said.

Gleim said one his goals it to make the episodes enjoyable.

“These are meant to tell a story, to be enlightening to a degree but to be done in a way that makes you kind of look back, remember and smile. That’s what it is all about,” he said.

“Saluki Sleuths” is available on the SIU Alumni Association’s YouTube channel and a new episode is released on the last Thursday of each month.

