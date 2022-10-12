Saluki Sleuths | Traditions of King Tut's pyarmid

As Southern Illinois University Carbondale prepares to celebrate homecoming, a number of traditions related to the observation are featured in the latest episode of “Saluki Sleuths,” an online video series about the mysteries and legends of the SIU campus.

In addition to exploring the impact of Homecoming itself on SIU and Carbondale, the episode, now available on the SIU Alumni Association’s Facebook feed and YouTube channel, looks at the Saluki football team’s customary walk to Saluki Stadium and touching the pyramid near the stadium’s southwest entrance. The episode also tackles a myth about the pyramid.

“The pyramid has kind of been our deal,” explained SIU Tight Ends Coach Pat Poore. “You’re on your victory walk to the stadium; it’s kind of a unity thing.”

The “thing” is how many SIU football players and staff members – including Head Coach Nick Hill – touch the pyramid on their way into the stadium. It is a tradition passed down to from seasoned players to rookies.

“Every time on the walk out toward the field before the game, I make sure I touch the pyramid,” said Jacob Garrett, a fullback on this year’s squad.

The pyramid pays homage to the university’s first living saluki mascot, King Tut. When the canine passed away, he was buried under the pyramid in its previous location next to SIU’s former football stadium McAndrew Stadium. A legend was born when the new stadium was built in 2010 and the pyramid was moved.

Rumor has been that King Tut’s skeleton was moved as well, but SIU alumna and historian Dede Lingle-Ittner said that’s not necessarily the truth.

“Let’s go under the bricks and let me tell you that there are no bones,” she explained. “Because his tenure up on the hill meant that would have all gone to soil and just powdery remains. So they took some soil and some powdery remains from the top of the hill – the old McAndrew Stadium – and brought it down to the new Saluki Stadium.”

Whether or not King Tut is present under the pyramid doesn’t matter because the spirit of the saluki remains.

“I think it’s big. It’s a tradition of past and present players who’ve touched that pyramid and go out and put a great effort on the field and representing the Southern Illinois Saluki name on their chest. I think that’s a large part of it,” Garrett said.

The episode also explores the loss, discovery, restoration and return of percussion carts used by the Marching Salukis in their field performances and parades for many years.