For Sen. Richard Durbin, no trip to the Du Quoin State Fair is complete without a side visit to Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The five-term senator will be making his annual stop at the university’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 to meet with students.

“He reached out to our office again and said he’d just like to meet with students, explain what he’s working on and perhaps encourage students to consider careers in government,” John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute explained.

Shaw said he expects Durbin to be on campus for about 45 minutes, giving remarks and visiting with students.

“For students, many of them are just interested in the life of a lawmaker, wondering what it takes to represent a state as large and diverse as Illinois,” Shaw explained, adding as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Durbin maybe able to provide students with some insight on judicial appointments and some of the committee’s work on regulations of artificial intelligence as well as give students a better understanding of the government’s commitment to higher education.

The event is designed for and directed to SIU students, Shaw added.

