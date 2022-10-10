Send Silence Packing display brings suicide awareness to SIU

Wearing his own backpack, Southern Illinois University Carbondale student Jalen Mays walked solemnly through the hundreds of other backpacks laying on the grass in front of Morris Library. Occasionally, he would stop, squat down and read the laminated card attached to one of the bags. Silently reading, he would learn the story of a young person – perhaps someone like him – who committed suicide.

Each of the backpacks placed in the greenspace on the SIU campus represented someone who died by suicide, and served as a moving way to raise awareness of the impact of suicide and to connect students with mental health and counseling resources available.

For Mays, a freshman in computer engineering from Memphis, the sight was both moving and sad.

“This shows a void in people’s lives,” he said. “It makes you realize that life just keeps moving forward and if you have any type of thoughts that would lead to this, you need to reach out because there is always somebody willing to help.”

Called “Send Silence Packing,” the display aimed to be a personal, up-close way of ending the stigma of depression and mental illness. The exhibition was brought to the campus by Active Minds, a non-profit which first unveiled a similar display on the National Mall in Washington in 2008. Since then the exhibit has been displayed more than 200 times.

“This brings awareness to encourage students to speak up and seek help and ultimately to prevent suicide,” Shelly Ridgeway, interim director of wellness and health promotion services and assistant director of counseling and psychological services at SIU explained. “Each of the backpacks on display has a story attached to them. These stories are the personal experiences of individuals who have been affected in some way by suicide and it is a very impactful thing to see.”

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a suicide every 11 minutes in the U.S. Active Minds reports that 39% of college students experience a mental health issue during their time in college and suicide is the second leading cause of death among students.

Ridgeway said university students seem to be more stressed than ever before.

“We have seen nothing but an increase in the need for mental health services, especially in college-age students since the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “What we are finding is that students are experiencing a lot of stress, a lot of pressures and concerns.”

She added that with efforts such as the Send Silence Packing event, the university hopes to encourage students to seek help.

Mays spent more than 15 minutes looking at the backpacks. He said the exhibit also will lead him to check on his friends and peers.

“The thing I’m going to take away from this is to just ask people if they are OK,” he said. “You never really know where people are, and I would hate for someone to go through things like this. We all need to just keep going.”