‘Shawnee Showdown’ film screening Thursday

A second screening of an hourlong documentary by a Southern Illinois University Carbondale film professor that retraces the battle over commercial logging within the Shawnee National Forest more than three decades ago is set for Thursday, Nov. 18.

“Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing” by Cade Bursell, a professor in the School of Media Arts, will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18, at the Varsity Theater, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. A panel discussion and Q&A with Bursell and local environmental activists who participated in the protests in the late 1980s and early 1990s and who remain active today will follow the screening. The film’s inaugural showing was last month in Morris Library’s John G. Guyon Auditorium.