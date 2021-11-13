 Skip to main content
‘Shawnee Showdown’ film screening Thursday

Trailer for "Shawnee Showdown: Keeping the Forest Standing" documentary film which looks at activists' efforts in the late 1980s and early 1990s to stop clear cutting, drilling and ATV use in the Shawnee National Forest of Southern Illinois. Documentary by Cade Bursell, professor in the Southern Illinois University Carbondale School of Media Arts.

A second screening of an hourlong documentary by a Southern Illinois University Carbondale film professor that retraces the battle over commercial logging within the Shawnee National Forest more than three decades ago is set for Thursday, Nov. 18.

“Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing” by Cade Bursell, a professor in the School of Media Arts, will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18, at the Varsity Theater, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale. A panel discussion and Q&A with Bursell and local environmental activists who participated in the protests in the late 1980s and early 1990s and who remain active today will follow the screening. The film’s inaugural showing was last month in Morris Library’s John G. Guyon Auditorium.

Shawnee Showdown documentary

"Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing," a documentary by Southern Illinois University professor Cade Bursell tells the story of protests aimed at stopping clear cutting, drilling and ATV use in the Shawnee National Forest in the 1980s and 1990s.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The screening is free; facemasks are required in shared indoor spaces under the state’s safety protocols. The film trailer is available for viewing.

