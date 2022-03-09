 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

“Shawnee Showdown” will be shown at Harrisburg Middle School on March 14

Shawnee Showdown documentary

"Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing," a documentary by Southern Illinois University professor Cade Bursell tells the story of protests aimed at stopping clear cutting, drilling and ATV use in the Shawnee National Forest in the 1980s and 1990s.

 Provided

A free screening of the documentary film by a Southern Illinois University Carbondale professor that retraces the battle over commercial logging within the Shawnee National Forest more than three decades ago will be shown next week in Harrisburg.

“Shawnee Showdown: Keep the Forest Standing” by Cade Bursell, a professor in SIU Carbondale’s School of Media Arts, will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 14 at Harrisburg Middle School, 312 Bulldog Blvd., Harrisburg, Illinois. 

Bursell, along with local environmental activists who participated in the protests in the late 1980s and early 1990s and who remain active today will also be present for a panel discussion and Q&A after the film. 

The film trailer is available for viewing. The film is free and open to the public; facemasks will be required. 

The film has been invited to screen at the Environmental Film Festival at Yale University on April 1 and the Athens International Film+Video Festival, April 2 and April 5.

