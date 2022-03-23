SI Symphony Orchestra performance a tribute to John Williams

Music lovers and cinema buffs may not know the name John Williams but both are likely aware of his work which will be featured by the Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra in a performance at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 29.

Williams, an acclaimed American composer is the man behind recognized songs and scores from a wide range of films including “Jaws,” “Superman,” “Harry Potter,” “E.T.,” “Jurassic Park,” “The Terminal,” “Schindler’s List” and “Star Wars.”

The entire performance at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium will feature Williams’ compositions and is in honor of his 90th birthday last month, said SISO Director Ed Benyas.

“Williams is the most successful film composer in history of American film and he’s won many Academy Awards,” Benyas said. “His music is very accessible. It's tuneful and exciting with a lot of brass and a loto of beautiful melodies.”

The concert also will feature a visual aspect – members of the both the orchestra and audience are encouraged to wear costumes from their favorite films.

“I usually don’t really like to dress up, but I don’t particularly like wearing a tux, so I’m going to take advantage of that,” Benyas said without revealing his choice of costume for the performance.

The concert will feature violin soloist Michael Barta, a professor in the school of music and a clarinet solo by Hannah Faircloth, an SIU graduate student. The members of the Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra include SIU students, community members and local residents.

Prior to the orchestra’s first dress rehearsal, Walter Metz, a professor of cinema in the SIU School of Media Arts, will present a free, half-hour lecture on Williams at 7:30 p.m. March 27, onstage in Shryock Auditorium.

Tickets for the March 29 performance are $20 for adults and $10 for students of any age. They are available at the door or in advance from the Saluki Athletic ticket office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0