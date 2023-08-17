CARBONDALE — Operating a successful business in today’s world requires successful marketing strategies. To help, the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering Marketing Unleashed, creative strategies for small businesses on Aug. 28.

Organizers say this is the region’s first masterclass specifically designed to provide small business owners with access to the most up-to-date and effective strategies and marketing tools available to help them grow and increase their brand awareness. A diverse group of industry experts and successful entrepreneurs will share insights and experiences at the Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center, 1740 Innovation Drive in Carbondale, beginning at 7:45 a.m. The event wraps up with a networking mixer at 4:30 p.m.

Workshops, speakers and more

Daniel Thomas, deputy director of the Illinois State Office of Tourism, will be the keynote speaker. Workshops will focus on social media, search engine optimization for websites, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, business analytics, generating leads, and a wide variety of other aspects of business operation and marketing.

Guest speakers will include...

Amy Dion, marketing specialist at the Illinois Small Business Development Center at SIU.

Bridget Lescelius, instructor of advertising and manager of the Saluki AdLab at SIU Carbondale.

Niki Davis, SIU Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management Program manager and professor of practice.

Franklin Rivera II, founder and CEO of the V2M2 Group, a full-service digital marketing agency.

Nate Jordan, director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Rock Valley College.

Dennis Poshard, president and owner of the Arthur Agency, a Carbondale strategic marketing and advertising company.

Dylan Street, CEO of Guerrilla Marketing, a video production, web and graphic design firm from Paducah, Kentucky.

Sadie Horan, founder and CEO of The Highest Pony, a consulting company.

Lunch is provided, and during the luncheon, representatives of Southern Illinois Now will discuss their work to connect with and celebrate local communities by sharing timely and relevant news and stories to foster a sense of unity and engagement in the region via a partnership with River Radio. Workshop participants will receive additional materials to take home as well. Follow the event on Facebook.

Sign up now

Register online by Aug. 25. There is no cost to participate. Visit sbdc.siu.edu/workshops/marketing-unleashed or call 618-536-2424 for additional information.

The Illinois Small Business Development Center at SIU is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Workshop sponsors include the SIU Office of Innovation and Economic Development, Carbondale Tourism and the Arthur Agency.