SIH to offer twice-weekly COVID-19 testing on SIU campus

Though the move makes testing more widely available on campus, it will remain voluntary, regardless of symptoms, unlike at the University of Illinois where students are required to submit to a twice-weekly saliva test. The less invasive test was developed on the U of I campus, and Gov. J.B. Prtizker said this week that there are efforts afoot to make it available to other Illinois universities.

Bart Hagston, the health department’s administrator, said the grant application was developed with input from SIH and SIU and submitted this summer. “The health department saw the university and SIH as logical partners in efforts to expand testing and tracing,” said Hagston.

“SIH was already positioned as a regional leader in conducting COVID-19 testing, but was looking for ways to increase efficiency and volume. The university wanted to make testing more widely available to faculty, staff and students,” he said. Hagston recently told The Southern that increasing on-campus testing will allow officials to more quickly identify people who are COVID-19 positive, isolate them and quarantine their close contacts. It will also provide officials a better picture of the degree of spread on campus, and allow them to take additional mitigation measures if necessary.