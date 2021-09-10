Simon Institute offers perspectives on Sept. 11, Afghanistan

Two distinct opinions on U.S. involvement in Afghanistan were shared in recent segments of an ongoing discussion series hosted by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
As part of the institute’s “Understanding Our New World” virtual conversation series, Marine Corps veteran and former senatorial candidate Amy McGrath and Andrew Bacevich, author and president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, shared their perspectives of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the two decades of the conflict.
McGrath joined John Shaw, director of the institute, for a virtual discussion on Aug. 31. The former lieutenant colonel and fighter pilot said she felt that much of the Afghan war was politicized.
“It’s a very sad situation. The war had been lost over many, many years,” she said. “The war was political and we lost the political part because we never really had a strategy. It is extremely difficult to build a nation that had been completely destroyed like Afghanistan.”
McGrath said some of the plans for the nation were misguided.
“It’s a completely different culture,” McGrath, who did two tours of duty in Afghanistan, said. “They just don’t have a culture of democracy and there never was a whole lot of security there. People are worried about their lives. They don’t care as much about Jeffersonian democracy as you think; they just care about surviving. I think we underestimated what we could do in a political sense in Afghanistan.”
Bacevich, president of a Washington D.C. think tank which focuses on foreign policy, said in his discussion with Shaw on Thursday the withdrawal from Afghanistan has overshadowed a lack of results in American forces being in the nation in the first place.
“The conversation about Afghanistan has been hijacked by the evacuation. Certainly the evacuation was mishandled and was kind of embarrassing, but the big story is what happened in the 20 years prior to the evacuation and that was a major U.S. policy failure,” he said.
Bacevich continued, “We set out to do two things: Create a legitimate government in Kabul that would command the loyalty and support of the Afghan people and we set out to create a security force – an international police that would be able to provide for the security of the country. Evidence shows that we failed dramatically on both counts.”
He said, in that sense, President Joe Biden’s explanation of why it was necessary to leave Afghanistan makes sense.
“Another five years (in Afghanistan) doesn’t seem to me was going to produce a better outcome,” Bacevich said.
In all, he called American intervention in Afghanistan a failure.
“I would say, a 20-year-long war with the enemy in Kabul, now controlling the entire country, that’s called defeat. It’s called failure,” he said.
McGrath said she and many of her colleagues who served in Afghanistan understand that the conflict was complex. She said perhaps a keeping a small number of troops in country would have been beneficial, but things in Afghanistan are very different than they were on 9/11.
“There was a lot of good that was done by the American presence,” she said. “As a woman, just to see the ability for women and girls to get an education for the first time was a really good thing to see.”
She added a message for those who served.
“There’s no easy answer for Afghanistan and there never was,” she said. “I would say to my fellow Americans who served as are wondering ‘Was it all worth it?’ Well, I would remind them that our nation has not been attacked since 9/11 in the same manner and we did protect our nation. It wasn’t for not, we did our job and I think that is really something important to remember.”