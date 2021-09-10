Simon Institute offers perspectives on Sept. 11, Afghanistan

Two distinct opinions on U.S. involvement in Afghanistan were shared in recent segments of an ongoing discussion series hosted by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

As part of the institute’s “Understanding Our New World” virtual conversation series, Marine Corps veteran and former senatorial candidate Amy McGrath and Andrew Bacevich, author and president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, shared their perspectives of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the two decades of the conflict.

McGrath joined John Shaw, director of the institute, for a virtual discussion on Aug. 31. The former lieutenant colonel and fighter pilot said she felt that much of the Afghan war was politicized.

“It’s a very sad situation. The war had been lost over many, many years,” she said. “The war was political and we lost the political part because we never really had a strategy. It is extremely difficult to build a nation that had been completely destroyed like Afghanistan.”

McGrath said some of the plans for the nation were misguided.