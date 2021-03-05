Simon Institute to discuss Illinois legislative agenda with Senate President Don Harmon

CARBONDALE — Illinois State Senate President Don Harmon will offer his views on this year’s legislative agenda during a virtual discussion hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute on March 8.

Harmon, D-Oak Park, was elected to the state senate in 2002 and became senate president in January 2020. Harmon will also discuss his political career and his role as senate president with John Shaw, Simon Institute director.

The discussion, part of the institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series via Zoom, is at 11 a.m.

“President Harmon is one of the most important and influential political leaders in Illinois state government,” Shaw said. “We are eager to learn about his assessment of the challenges and opportunities facing Illinois, especially as the pandemic continues to alter our lives and batter our economy.”

Harmon is a former partner with the law firm Burke Burns & Pinelli Ltd., focusing primarily on corporate law and civil litigation. During his legislative career, Harmon has advocated for such issues as early childhood education, ethics reform, environmental protections, expanded voter access and civil rights.

Harmon’s 39th legislative district includes Oak Park, Franklin Park and Melrose Park.