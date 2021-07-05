 Skip to main content
Simon Institute to host bestselling author, biographer
Simon Institute to host bestselling author, biographer

Candice Millard
Biographer and New York Times bestselling author Candice Millard will join Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute for a virtual conversation at 2 p.m. July 9.

Millard and John Shaw, institute director, will discuss Millard’s writing and research process, as well as her award-winning books about Teddy Roosevelt, James Garfield, and Winston Churchill.

Millard’s first book, “The River of Doubt: Theodore Roosevelt’s Darkest Journey,” recounts the 26th president’s journey along a then-uncharted tributary of the Amazon. Her second, “Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President,” details the assassination of President James Garfield and the poor medical treatment he received after he was shot.

Her most recent title, “Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making of Winston Churchill,” follows a young Churchill’s escape as a prisoner of war. All three books were New York Times bestsellers.

Millard’s work has also appeared in the New York Times Book Review, Washington Post Book World, the Guardian, National Geographic, and Time magazine.

“Few things are more difficult to do than put down a Candice Millard book,” Shaw said. “She is one of America’s best and most engaging nonfiction writers. Her narratives are driven by compelling people confronting difficult – seemingly impossible – challenges, and her writing illustrates the power of storytelling and the joy of learning.”

The event, part of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute’s “Understanding Our New World” virtual conversation series, is free and open to the public. Registration is required at paulsimoninstitute.org/event-information. Attendees are encouraged to send a question for Millard when they complete their registration.

The Paul Simon Public Policy Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank at Southern Illinois University Carbondale promoting better politics and smarter government and preparing young people for careers in public service.

