Students in the SIU accounting and finance programs recently took top honors in the Deloitte Fan TAXtic Case Competition, a national challenge which required them to present solutions to business challenges as well as consider the business and tax implications of the problems presented.

“The overall intent of the competition is to introduce accounting and tax to college students,” explained Deloitte Tax LLP Managing Director and program sponsor Jason Kakerem. “The competition is a real-world example of a client situation that we provide the teams. Part of the scoring is tax technical – how they did with the recommended answer, but the other is the soft skills – making the presentations.”

The competition attracted dozens of colleges and universities which competed first in eight regional events. The top two from each region advanced to the national finals in Texas. It was there that the five SIU students took top honors, outscoring schools including the University of Southern California, Brigham Young University, the University of Tennessee and the University of California Los Angeles. What makes the achievement even more significant is that this was the first time an SIU team participated in the competition.

“Some of the best accounting programs in the country were at this national competition. For our program to win demonstrates the extraordinary program and students that we have at the SIU School of Accountancy,” said Tim Hurley, the accounting clinical assistant professor who serves as the team’s faculty adviser.

Hurley said the SIU squad was selected by faculty members. Competition rules required the team to include one senior and one junior; with underclassmen filling the remaining three spots.

“All of us had the same mindset going into the nationals and we did at the regional,” Mackenzie Piazza, a senior in accounting and finance from Normal, Illinois, said. “We were excited to go down and show them we could compete.”

Piazza said winning the competition does more than give SIU bragging rights or status, it already has impacted her career search.

“Deloitte is one of the highest-revenue-earning professional firms in the world, so having that on your resume is super recognizable. I’ve already had an interviewer call me and say to me he would love to have a national champion on his team,” she said.

Hurley added that the competition gives students a taste of real world experience and allows them to work on the ‘non-numbers’ part of accounting.

“It gives them the opportunity to work with a client, work on a problem together and it really enhances their team building, their presentation skills, problem solving and it builds confidence,” Hurley added. “It’s just overall, a great opportunity.”

Along with Piazza, the team included Matthew Carazco, a junior in accounting from Des Plaines, sophomore accounting major Lexie Lingle of Anna, freshman finance major Ben Morgan from Kankakee and Jayda Smith a sophomore in accounting from Marion.

The team claimed a $10,000 prize for winning the national competition.

