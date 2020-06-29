SIU addresses racial issues in virtual 'Conversations of Understanding'

Much of the conversation also centered on the need to increase the diversity of faculty at both the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses. Mahony, the college president, said that recruitment of diverse faculty requires aggressive effort, and an honest look at all job advertisements and selection processes to weed out bias that may systematically exclude underrepresented groups. Retention and promotion policies also have to be closely scrutinized, he said. Mahony said the university is committed to doing this work in the months ahead.

Chancellors Lane and Pembrook also addressed recent incidents of racism involving both of their campuses, and SIU’s response to it. Pembrook said SIU Edwardsville has newly empowered those who monitor comments on its Facebook posts to “move much more quickly in terms of taking hurtful comments down.” This policy change comes on the heels of its controversial handling of racist replies to a Facebook post SIU Edwardsville made about the “Rock” on campus being painted with a “Black Lives Matter” message. It is a longstanding tradition for students to paint this rock with various messages, and the original post by the university was supportive. The controversy started when the university asked a commenter to modify his post that called another commenter a racist, saying direct attacks violated its policy. Though, the individual had made racist comments, including one comparing Black people to animals. At the same time, some of the racist and racially charged comments made by various individuals disparaging of the Black community were not immediately removed.