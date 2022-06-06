SIU adds Southeastern Illinois College to 'Step Ahead' transfer program

Southern Illinois University Carbondale continues to grow its Saluki Step Ahead program. Most recently, signing an agreement with Southeastern Illinois College Thursday to expand access to baccalaureate programs for community colleges students.

With the SIU-SIC pact, 19 community colleges have formally entered agreements to offer the program to their students. Following receipt of an associate’s degree at a participating community college, students can obtain bachelor’s degrees at SIU online and at a lower cost. The Saluki Step Ahead offering includes degree programs in accounting, business administration, criminology and criminal justice, health care management, psychology and radiologic sciences.

“This partnership will allow SIC students to transfer to SIU with automatic admission to multiple, high-demand online bachelor degrees at a reduced cost. Students can get their degrees right from their homes after they finish their associates at SIC,” explained Southeastern Illinois College President Jonah Rice. “SIC is proud to partner with SIU Carbondale on this agreement. Students have more opportunities for access to quality and affordable education because of the SIC-SIU connection.”

Students in the program pay the community college rate for their first two years. In the third and fourth years, they receive an annual $4,000 scholarship. The goal is to allow them to earn their degree for $25,000 or less.

“Saluki Step Ahead provides a unique opportunity for students, especially for those who are place-bound or perhaps those with a family or a nine-to-five job, to do an online program over two years, finishing their bachelor’s degree while not disrupting their lives,” Josi Rawls, assistant director of undergraduate admissions at SIU told The Southern at an earlier signing ceremony.

SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said the program fits nicely with the university’s long-term goals.

“This agreement fits well with our strategic plan and its pillars that address partnerships and student success,” he said. ““We are pleased to collaborate with Southeastern Illinois College to provide another option for place-bound students in this region,” Lane said. “If these students cannot come to Carbondale to complete their education, we will bring the experience and resources of a doctoral research university to them.”

In the region, John A. Logan College, Kaskaskia College, Rend Lake College and Shawnee Community College join SIC as participating institutions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0