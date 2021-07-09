SIU Ag Day highlights strengths of department for broader community

CARBONDALE — Thursday was a day for Southern Illinois University's College of Agriculture, Life and Physical Sciences to show off.
This was the point of Thursday’s Ag Day at the university farms, according to newly installed dean of the college, Eric Brevik. It was to remind industry representatives and area farmers that SIU is still at the fore of exciting research.
Brevik said consistent quality of research and researchers put out by the college throughout its history, especially in recent years, is a testament to the college’s resiliency. Declining enrollment has plagued not just the college but the entire university, and like the rest of the SIU system, the college is also still repairing damage caused by the state’s historic budget impasse.
Thursday saw busloads of farmers and others in the industry travel to different areas of the university’s robust farm system to learn about advances in areas like soil and nutrient science, cover crop research and water quality work. Brevik said these displays were to “show local people … what’s being done here at SIU.”
Ivan Dozier has been state conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service since 2012, leading the Illinois arm of the USDA agency. He oversees 260 employees tasked with implementing environmental policies across the state.
The day was one distinctly common for Southern Illinois in July — direct sun blended with palpable humidity. Swampy to be sure but likely not something the gathered farmers and researchers were unaccustomed to.
The facts and figures may have harkened to a lab complete with white coats but these were contrasted by a backdrop of lush green crops and a vibrant blue sky punctuated by puffy white clouds.
This touches on the applicable nature of the research Brevik said students and faculty were doing. There were things that farmers could take home with them — ideas they could implement. The presentations were also a reminder of how much chemistry is involved in modern row farming.
Brevik said SIU is keeping up with industry trends and new ideas — much like the science it teaches, Brevik said the college is always going in new directions.
But, this research and study work isn’t entirely abstract. Yes, Thursday saw a lot of language that is more akin to a biology or chemistry lab environment but all were put in the context of everyday use.
“I’m here to learn,” Don Guinnip, a farmer from Marshall who also represents the 12th district of the Illinois Corn Grower’s Association.
Guinnip said Thursday in between lectures that the ideas presented during the field talks had take-home value for farmers. Things like new ways to reduce phosphorus and nitrogen runoff in water or reducing herbicide use by using new cover crop techniques both help the farmer with yields but also allows them to keep up with the public demand for cleaner agricultural practices.
Another aspect to Thursdays Ag Day was to show taxpayers what is being done with their dollars. Brevik said this can be clutch to showing just how important consistent funding is. As he talked with The Southern a talk about water quality was wrapping up. Brevik pointed to the fact that some of the research presented began over ten years ago — a direct contrast to the three-to-five years of funding many projects receive. Some research doesn’t begin to bear fruit until well after that five year mark, so showing progress is key, Brevik said.
Guinnip and Brevik said it is important to keep the public engaged as much as possible. Guinnip said some research may be Greek to the average person, but it all adds up to the food people eat and the water they drink.
