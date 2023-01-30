SIU Alert | Todays classes after 4 p.m. cancelled

SIU Carbondale on-campus, in-person and online classes beginning at 4 p.m. or later today, Monday Jan. 30, are canceled due to anticipated weather conditions. Morris Library, the Student Center and the Student Recreation Center will remain open. Employees should report to work as scheduled or contact their supervisors.

At this time, the classes will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday Jan. 31. The university will continue to monitor the weather forecast and road conditions, and we will provide any changes regarding campus operations before 7a.m. Tuesday. For real-time weather updates, visit weather.gov.

Grounds workers will be clearing sidewalks, steps and parking lots as weather conditions permit. Avoid unnecessary travel and please use extreme caution as you move about campus. Please visit www.siu.edu for updates.