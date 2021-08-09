 Skip to main content
SIU Alumni Association awards student scholarships
SIU Alumni Association awards student scholarships

The SIU Alumni Association has awarded $74,347 to 68 new and returning Southern Illinois University Carbondale students for the 2021-22 academic year. 

Funded by association members and donors throughout the year, the scholarships range from $225 to $4,000 and are given to students throughout Illinois and other states, such as Missouri and Virginia. The association oversees more than a dozen scholarship funds, with a goal of helping students fill critical gaps in their financial aid to attend SIU Carbondale. The money awarded goes to expenses, such as tuition and fees, as well as textbook rental or purchase costs. 

The association is awarding 44 various scholarships along with 25 textbook awards. The textbook awards, for $1,000, cover the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. 

Michelle Rust, the association’s director of student and member relations, said a number of alumni have contributed to the success of these scholarship funds over the years. 

“Our alumni are pretty passionate about creating opportunities for new and current students,” Rust said. “These scholarships make it possible for them to keep studying at SIU, and we enjoy hearing about a success a student is having thanks to receiving the financial aid necessary for them to keep going.” 

Francesca Burkett of Carterville, a senior in geology who received the Roscoe Pulliam Memorial Scholarship, said she’s honored to continue her Saluki legacy with the award. 

“Being a Saluki has meant developing dedication to academics, research and service to others. It is such an inspiration to follow in the footsteps of SIU alumni who have gone before me,” she said. 

Marissa Ivory of Carbondale, a junior studying exercise science, received the Jackson County Family YMCA Scholarship and said it’s a relief to know she’ll be able to afford starting her journey at SIU Carbondale. 

“As a proud alumna of Carbondale Community High School, I plan to continue to exceed expectations, pursue academic excellence and blaze a trail for future Salukis,” she said. “I am grateful for the alumni who have made this scholarship possible; I will make you all proud!” 

Jeff Gleim, SIU Alumni Association executive director, said he’s thankful but not surprised the organization’s scholarship funds are doing so well. 

“What can I say? Salukis are a generous bunch, and they will do anything to help bring more students into the family,” Gleim said. “I can’t say enough about the generosity of our alumni and our members. They truly make this possible, and I hope they feel good about that when they hear the stories of some of our students.” 

For more information about association scholarship funds available to students, visit siualumni.com.

Scholarship winners from the region include:

    • Anna: Lexie Lingle, Union County Chapter Scholarship, $1,000.
    • Carbondale: Caroline Chwalisz, Roscoe Pulliam Memorial Scholarship, $2,000; Abigail Frankel, Legacy Scholarship, $1,500; Leah Hall, Elizabeth Lewis Memorial Scholarship, $4,000 and Support Black Undergraduate Education Endowed Scholarship, $1,000; Marissa Ivory, Jackson County Family YMCA Scholarship, $1,000; Destini James-Bryant, Black Alumni Group Book Stipend Grant, $250; Emma Lagerhausen: Roscoe Pulliam Memorial Scholarship, $2,000.

    Also from Carbondale: Holliday Maxwell, Black Alumni Group Book Stipend Grant, $250; Carbondale: Jodie Meredith, Jackson County Chapter Scholarship, $1,000; Skylar Miller, Jackson County Family YMCA Scholarship, $1,000; Chinedu Onuoha, Support Black Undergraduate Education Endowed Scholarship, $1,000; Amber Toussaint, Black Alumni Group Book Stipend Grant, $250.

    • Carterville: Francesca Burkett, Roscoe Pulliam Memorial Scholarship, $2,000 and Gabriella Burkett, Legacy Scholarship, $1,500.
    • Chester: Zachary Zappa, Randolph County Chapter Scholarship, $275.
    • Cobden: Andrew Hawkins, Union County Chapter Scholarship, $1,000.
    • Coulterville: Cheyenne Lynch, Perry County Chapter Scholarship, $425.
    • De Soto: Conor Gleason, Jackson County Chapter Scholarship, $1,000.
    • Du Quoin: Jacqueline Crain, Perry County Chapter Scholarship, $425 and Ethan Zettler, Alongi Legacy Scholarship, $1,500.
    • Harrisburg: Maya Robinson, Saline County Chapter Scholarship, $225.
    • Herrin: Ivie Morris, Williamson County Chapter Scholarship, $350.
    • Makanda: Chloe Calhoun, Jackson County Family YMCA Scholarship, $1,000 and Dallas Douthett, Jackson County Chapter Scholarship, $1,000.
    • Marion: Isaiah Deiters, Roscoe Pulliam Memorial Scholarship, $2,000 and Da’Ziya Faust, Support Black Undergraduate Education Endowed Scholarship, $1,000.
    • Metropolis: Kaitlyn May, Rebecca and Jerry Kill SIU Alumni Association Scholarship, $850.
    • Murphysboro: Natalie Cutler, Jackson County Family YMCA Scholarship, $1,000 and Mallory Troue, Jackson County Chapter Scholarship, $1,000.
    • West Frankfort: Gabriel Kosco, Williamson County Chapter Scholarship, $350. 

    The association also presented $1,000 textbook awards to students including:

    • Carbondale: Stephanie Hernandez.
    • Carterville: Clay Webb and Madison Webb.
    • Charleston: Isabella Kieffer.
    • Chester: Jasmine Anaya and Kailey Hall.
    • Cobden: Anthony Stanczak-Rajcok.
    • Creal Springs: Chloe Wolaver.
    • Du Quoin: Addison Carver.
    • Equality: Morgan Schmitt.
    • Johnston City: Hannah Woolard.
    • Kell: Lyric Juday.
    • Marion: Megan Holmes and Jayda Smith.
    • Murphysboro: Elana Qasem.

SIU graduate student researches Colorado elk migratory routes
SIU

SIU graduate student researches Colorado elk migratory routes

  • Updated

Storm Crews, a graduate student in zoology at Southern Illinois University Carbondale knows protecting elk habitat and migration routes is key to sustaining the comeback they’ve made in places like Colorado, home to the largest of their number in the country.

He hopes that mapping the animals’ migratory routes, characterizing their seasonal home ranges, and studying the factors that trigger migrations will lead to better informed management strategies, helping keep the important species healthy and vibrant for generations to come.

+2
SIU Plein Air Painting Course goes beyond the studio
SIU

SIU Plein Air Painting Course goes beyond the studio

  • Updated

Commonly referred to as Plein Air painting, a Southern Illinois University Crbondale inner-session course exposed students the concept of producing entire finished works of art outdoors – outside of the confines of a classroom, lab or art studio.

Algae blooms force closure of Campus Lake
SIU

Algae blooms force closure of Campus Lake

  • Updated

Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Campus Lake is closed for recreational purposes, but an SIU official said the closure is temporary, routine and no cause for alarm.

Routine testing of lake water last week found higher-than-recommended levels of microcystins – toxins formed by cyanobacteria and commonly associated with algal blooms. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has an advisory level for mycrosystins of 8 parts per billion. Last week’s test at the university registered more than 8 ppb.

