If you are a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale or attended SIU for a semester or more, welcome to the SIU Alumni Association.

The organization of former students is changing its structure, doing away with the long-standing paid-dues membership approach in favor of serving all SIU alumni.

“We’re looking to become a more of an inclusive environment for people,” explained SIU Associate Vice Chancellor for Development and Alumni Relations Jeff Gleim. “I think a lot of alumni have felt like there were barriers between them and being able to attend some of the association events and we want to break down those barriers.”

Gleim said moving forward, anyone who has graduated from SIU or completed at least 12 credit hours will be eligible to participate in SIU Alumni Association programs and activities. In essence, they are automatically “members” of the organization, although the association will no longer use the term members.

The move to “everyone is a member” alumni groups is a national trend, Gleim said, one that also seems to help with fundraising and engagement with the university.

“This will also break down any confusion that donors may have. ‘I give money already, why aren’t I an association member?’ has been a big thing. Now all of that confusion will go away,” he said.

Gleim said all alumni with a valid address on file have been sent one issue of the association’s magazine each year. That will continue and alumni also will receive a second digital-only edition during the course of the year.

Even though the association will no longer be soliciting dues-paying members, Gleim said those who have already joined as life members will receive some special treatment.

“They will continue and always be recognized as life members. They will receive premium benefits and they will continue to get a little bit more,” he said.

The new approach will bring more opportunities for former students to be involved, Gleim said.

“This is an exciting time for the institution and the association to be in a position to over this. We’re really pushing for engagement; we want people to get involved in the life of SIU, the life of the association and follow what the association is doing,” Gleim, who also serves as executive director of the SIU Alumni Association, said. “I think we’re going to have some really neat things going forward and lots of opportunity to do more for more people. It is going to be fun.”

Gleim said the shift will cost the association some revenue, but he said offsets will come in the form of sponsorships, donations and affinity programs. Regardless, he said he is excited about serving all SIU alumni.

“This is the right time, the right move the right feel for all of us here at SIU,” he said.

Close Students pass through the breezeway at Faner Hall on the SIU campus as rain and strong winds passed through the area in February in Carbondale. Students walk along the Campus Lake Trail on a mild Tuesday afternoon on the SIU campus in Carbondale. Mild temperatures stick around the region on Wednesday, but rain is forecast for most of the day. A student uses an umbrella while riding his bike through the SIU campus on a rainy Wednesday morning in Carbondale. GOING UP A student goes up the steps at the Engineering Building on the SIU campus on a sunny afternoon on Monday in Carbondale. Don’t expect to see much sun the next few days as wintry weather is expected to arrive Tuesday evening. A small snowman adorns the outside of Morris Library on the SIU campus on Wednesday morning in Carbondale. Overnight snow canceled classes at many schools in the region, but only caused a delay in the start of classes at SIU. CHILLY RECEPTION Students pass by an icy holly tree near the Life Science Building on the SIU campus on a cold Monday afternoon in Carbondale. Overnight freezing rain made for slippery conditions in the morning and a mix of wintry precipitation late in the day created some slick spots on roads. Students walk by the partially frozen fountain in the plaza near Faner Hall on the SIU campus as the sun begins to thaw things out on Wednesday in Carbondale. A student is framed by blossoming cherry trees while walking along Lincoln Drive on the SIU campus on a mild, but windy, Monday morning in Carbondale. SIU student Rufayda Adam takes photos of a flowering magnolia tree on campus on Tuesday in Carbondale. Adam was sending the photos to her mother in Sudan where there aren’t flowering trees. A student walks through the SIU campus near Pulliam Hall during a rain shower on Tuesday in Carbondale. More rain is in the forecast each day through Friday. Students pass through the SIU campus past blooming redbuds and azaleas on a pleasant Thursday in Carbondale. A rainy and stormy day is forecast for Friday with highs in the 60s. A student passes through Thompson Woods on the SIU campus as showers pass through the region on Thursday in Carbondale. Cooler, but drier, weather is in the forecast the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend expected through the weekend. A student cruises on a scooter past a flowering dogwood near Browne Auditorium on the SIU campus on a pleasant Wednesday in Carbondale. The mild weather is forecast to continue through Friday before a chance of showers returns on Saturday. A young white-tailed deer buck eats leaves from a tree on the west side of the SIU campus on Tuesday morning in Carbondale. A bicyclist passes along Douglas Drive on the SIU campus on Wednesday in Carbondale. More pleasant weather is in store for the region through the weekend. A white-tailed deer peers out from behind foliage in Thompson Woods on the SIU campus on Wednesday in Carbondale. DANDY DAISIES A jogger passes by blooming daisies and catnip near Altgeld Hall on the SIU campus on Thursday in Carbondale. More pleasant weather is forecast into the weekend before rain is expected to return on Sunday. A walker passes by arrows on the Campus Lake Trail on Wednesday on the SIU campus in Carbondale. The arrows were used to direct competitors in the Saluki Triathlon last weekend. STROLLING ON WHEELS Anthony Fletcher skateboards through one of the breezeways at Faner Hall on the SIU campus on Monday afternoon in Carbondale. A worker cleans the exterior windows of one of the lounges at Neely Hall dormitory on the SIU campus on Tuesday in Carbondale. 