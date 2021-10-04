SIU alumnus, champion debater among victims in Montana Amtrak derailment

Zach Schneider, an SIU alumnus and a member of the university’s most recent national champion debate team, was one of three passengers killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed July 27 in rural Montana.

Schneider, 28, was on-board the Seattle-bound Amtrak Empire Builder with his wife, Rebecca. He was suffered fatal injuries from the derailment, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed last week by Rebecca against Amtrak and BNSF Railway, which owns the tracks where the accident occurred.

A software engineer who lived in Fairview Heights, Schneider was a 2015 graduate of SIU where he majored in computer science. He was a software engineer at Stripe. At SIU, he was a championship debater.

“Zach was a terrific guy and I'm at a loss for words. He and his partner Josh Rivera were our last national championship team, winning in 2015,” SIU Director of Debate Todd Graham said.

SIU spokesperson issued a statement on behalf of the university: “We are saddened to learn of the untimely passing of Zach Schneider, a member of the Saluki family. When he was a student, he made us proud with his successes as a debater. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

Schneider had become an assistant debate coach at McKendree University in 2017. McKendree Speech team coach Stephen Hagan called Schneider “an anchor and cheerleader” for speech and debate on a post on his personal Facebook page.

The crash, which also killed a Georgia couple, was the first Amtrak accident since the passenger rail company implemented a forced-arbitration that bans passengers and families from suing the railroad or filing claims outside of arbitration by purchasing a ticket.

The wrongful death suit, filed in Chicago federal court, is a challenge to the Amtrak policy.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the derailment.

