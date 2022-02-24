SIU announces Thursday closure

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will be closed Thursday, Feb. 24. All classes including online instruction will be canceled. The Student Recreation Center will be open from noon-7 p.m. Residence halls will be open as usual and residential dining centers will be open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. All other campus buildings and offices will be closed. Tonight’s women’s basketball game will be held as scheduled.
At this time, the university is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, February 25. The university will continue to monitor the weather forecast and road conditions, and provide updates on campus operations as necessary.