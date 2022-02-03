SIU announces weather-related closure through 6 a.m. Saturday

Southern Illinois University Carbondale has extended the campus’ closure until 6 a.m. Saturday in the wake of the continuing winter storm.

All classes, including hybrid and online courses, scheduled for Friday have been canceled and most university offices will be closed. On-campus residence halls, residence hall dining centers and the university’s Department of Public Safety will remain open. Additionally, the Student Recreation Center will be open until 7 p.m. Thursday and will be open noon-7 p.m. on Friday.