SIU asks alumni to donate to help students and their families with food, housing costs

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Interim Chancellor John Dunn is asking alumni to consider a donation to help students with meals, rent and other needs.

“Today, I am reaching out to seek your help,” Dunn wrote in a Tuesday evening letter addressed to alumni and friends of the university. “In this unprecedented time, our students have critical needs that are draining the resources of the Saluki Cares Student Emergency Fund, which has been supported by generous donors to help students with unanticipated needs.”

Examples of current needs are laptops and other equipment necessary for students to complete their courses remotely. Earlier this month, the university announced plans to cancel in-person classes and move all learning to online and other distance learning platforms to slow the spread of COVID-19.