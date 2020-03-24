You are the owner of this article.
SIU asks alumni to donate to help students and their families with food, housing costs
SIU asks alumni to donate to help students and their families with food, housing costs

Jennifer Jones (center), dean of students at SIU, distributes bags of emergency food to students at the Student Center on Tuesday in Carbondale. University officials prepared 100 bags to help students in need of additional food during the COVID-19 crisis. Officials are hoping to do another distribution on Friday. Monetary donations are being accepted to help replenish the shelves of the SIU Food Pantry at: salukifunder.siu.edu/project/3218

 Byron Hetzler

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Interim Chancellor John Dunn is asking alumni to consider a donation to help students with meals, rent and other needs. 

“Today, I am reaching out to seek your help,” Dunn wrote in a Tuesday evening letter addressed to alumni and friends of the university. “In this unprecedented time, our students have critical needs that are draining the resources of the Saluki Cares Student Emergency Fund, which has been supported by generous donors to help students with unanticipated needs.”

Examples of current needs are laptops and other equipment necessary for students to complete their courses remotely. Earlier this month, the university announced plans to cancel in-person classes and move all learning to online and other distance learning platforms to slow the spread of COVID-19.

SIU calls off in-person classes for remainder of semester, other colleges make changes

Further, he said, the Saluki Food Pantry is supporting a growing number of students and their families who live in the community. Recently, a generous donor contributed food for 1,700 meals to the pantry, and officials are packaging it into emergency food bags for students to pick up. SIU Carbondale spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith said that dozens of meals were handed out Tuesday and “we will continue to give them out until we don’t have any left.” Goldsmith said the university anticipates further food needs for students, and is raising funds to continue to support the pantry, which is accessible to any student with an SIU identification.

032520-nws-siu-food-2.jpg

Ramesh Neupane (left), associate director of SIU’s Center for International Education, and Andrew Carver, executive director of International Affairs at SIU, load bags of emergency food to deliver to international students who don’t have transportation to pick up bags themselves on Tuesday in Carbondale.

A significant number of students are employed by area bars, restaurants and retailers that have curtailed business or been forced to temporarily close by Gov. JB Prtizker's orders, including a stay-home mandate issued Friday. Dining halls remain open, but only to students who purchased a meal plan.

Dunn said many students who lost off-campus jobs are also in need of assistance with housing costs. “Your assistance is vital to our ability to respond quickly to our students when they need help the most,” Dunn said.

Donations can be made online at: https://salukifunder.siu.edu/

SIU cancels traditional May commencement while officials explore ideas for a virtual celebration

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

