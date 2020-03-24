SIU asks alumni to donate to help students and their families with food, housing costs

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Interim Chancellor John Dunn is asking alumni to consider a donation to help students with meals, rent and other needs.
“Today, I am reaching out to seek your help,” Dunn wrote in a Tuesday evening letter addressed to alumni and friends of the university. “In this unprecedented time, our students have critical needs that are draining the resources of the Saluki Cares Student Emergency Fund, which has been supported by generous donors to help students with unanticipated needs.”
Examples of current needs are laptops and other equipment necessary for students to complete their courses remotely. Earlier this month, the university announced plans to cancel in-person classes and move all learning to online and other distance learning platforms to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Further, he said, the Saluki Food Pantry is supporting a growing number of students and their families who live in the community. Recently, a generous donor contributed food for 1,700 meals to the pantry, and officials are packaging it into emergency food bags for students to pick up. SIU Carbondale spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith said that dozens of meals were handed out Tuesday and “we will continue to give them out until we don’t have any left.” Goldsmith said the university anticipates further food needs for students, and is raising funds to continue to support the pantry, which is accessible to any student with an SIU identification.
A significant number of students are employed by area bars, restaurants and retailers that have curtailed business or been forced to temporarily close by Gov. JB Prtizker's orders, including a stay-home mandate issued Friday. Dining halls remain open, but only to students who purchased a meal plan.
Dunn said many students who lost off-campus jobs are also in need of assistance with housing costs. “Your assistance is vital to our ability to respond quickly to our students when they need help the most,” Dunn said.
Donations can be made online at: https://salukifunder.siu.edu/
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
