SIU awarded over $4.3 million from Rebuild Illinois for infrastructure upgrades

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University Carbondale has received another Rebuild Illinois Plan grant to improve infrastructure on campus.

The state announced Thursday an award of over $4.3 million for the replacement of sewer line, repairs to the campus streamline, and tunnel at the university.

The funding will come from the bipartisan capital plan — the first in nearly a decade, according to the state. The initiative is part of the Rebuild Illinois Plan.

The Illinois Capital Development Board will oversee the project’s renovation under the protocol for state-appropriated capital projects, according to state documents.

Lesa Branham, a spokesperson for the Capital Development Board, said there will be no matching funds required of the university.

SIU System President Dan Mahony praised the state effort to improve the university.

“Just like the important background work our faculty and staff do to ensure academic programs and support services meet the needs of our students, there exists an entire level of infrastructure buried in the ground or hidden behind walls that ensures our facilities operate at full capacity,” Mahony said in a news release.