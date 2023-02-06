“This is what makes my job the best in the world. This is like commencement,” he paused, catching himself mid-sentence. “Actually, I guess this is a sort of commencement; we’re starting the four-year journey with students today.”

That journey began with the presentation of millions of dollars in scholarship to students throughout the day. Lane and a contingent of admissions and financial aid staff members from SIU surprised dozens of students with ceremonial large checks to recognize the awarding of Chancellor’s scholarships.

These four-year, full-ride awards to SIU are made through an application and interview process. The SIU contingent visited Carbondale Community High School, Carterville High School, Herrin High School, Marion High School and Murphysboro High School, where they awarded scholarships to area seniors. Other SIU representatives fanned out across the region, making similar surprise visits as well. In all, 13 area students from 12 Southern Illinois high schools are among 42 incoming SIU students who will receive the Chancellor’s Scholarship.

Recipients from outside of Southern Illinois learned of their awards during a Zoom session on Monday. Each Chancellor’s Scholarship is renewable for three years, provided the student maintains a 3.0 grade point average or better and is involved in community service and campus leadership activities. In all, the awards are valued at more than $100,000 over four years.

Additionally, the university awarded nine students (eight of them from the region) Saluki Support Scholarships to a number students during the visits. These awards – equal in value to the Chancellor’s scholarships – are distributed to area high schools based upon the number of students from that school who enroll at SIU.

“All high schools that had 13 or more enrolled students at SIU in the 2022-23 academic year were eligible to nominate one or more students for the Saluki Support Scholarship for fall 2023,” explained university spokeswoman Kim Rendfeld.

Carbondale Community High School Superintendent Daniel Booth said the awards at his school – two Chancellor’s scholarships and three of the Saluki Support awards – are a source of pride.

“This is exciting for us. It’s why we do what we do. The fact that we have five students who are going to get a full ride to SIU – their community university – is what it is all about,” he said. “Kudos to SIU for prioritizing local students. The administration has really been intentional about recruiting locally and this is going to help them get it done.”

Desmond Stone, a senior at CCHS, said today’s announcement that he was receiving a Saluki Support Scholarship was a surprise. Met at the ceremony by his parents, Stone flashed a big smile and hugged his mother when he received the ceremonial check.

“This was a surprise, for sure,” he said. “It’s really exciting.”