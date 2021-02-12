SIU begins design process for Communication Building remodel

CARBONDALE — A year after Illinois' first capital plan in a decade cemented $84 million in funding for a remodel of Southern Illinois University's Communications Building, architects have been chosen for the project, the state announced in a news release this week.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in January 2020 announced $84 million in funding for a remodel of SIU's Communications Building as part of the Rebuild Illinois Plan. The university has long awaited funding to provide updates to the home of its College of Mass Communication and Media Arts, which offers programs in radio, television and digital media; journalism; cinema and photography; communication studies; and theater. The building was constructed in 1964.

It is also home to McLeod Theater and WSIU Public Broadcasting, which operates five public television and three public radio stations.

A Tuesday news release from Illinois Capital Development Board said the state had released $8,301,920 in funds in fiscal year 2020 to create a preliminary design for the communications building. Design firm RATIO Architects is leading the design effort, according to the release. The Capital Development Board will oversee the project’s design and construction under the protocol for state-appropriated capital projects.

