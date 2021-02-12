 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIU begins design process for Communication Building remodel
0 comments
editor's pick top story

SIU begins design process for Communication Building remodel

{{featured_button_text}}
Lines of communication

Students walk past the Communications Building between classes on the SIU Carbondale campus in 2018.

 Byron Hetzler

CARBONDALE — A year after Illinois' first capital plan in a decade cemented $84 million in funding for a remodel of Southern Illinois University's Communications Building, architects have been chosen for the project, the state announced in a news release this week.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in January 2020 announced $84 million in funding for a remodel of SIU's Communications Building as part of the Rebuild Illinois Plan. The university has long awaited funding to provide updates to the home of its College of Mass Communication and Media Arts, which offers programs in radio, television and digital media; journalism; cinema and photography; communication studies; and theater. The building was constructed in 1964. 

$83 million Communications Building upgrade has been long awaited at SIU Carbondale

It is also home to McLeod Theater and WSIU Public Broadcasting, which operates five public television and three public radio stations.

A Tuesday news release from Illinois Capital Development Board said the state had released $8,301,920 in funds in fiscal year 2020 to create a preliminary design for the communications building. Design firm RATIO Architects is leading the design effort, according to the release. The Capital Development Board will oversee the project’s design and construction under the protocol for state-appropriated capital projects.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The Illinois Capital Development Board is excited to move forward with the design phase of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Communications Building," the board's director, Jim Underwood, said in Tuesday’s news release. "We look forward to the successful completion of the project, which will provide communication students tools they need to make their learning experience challenging, exciting and completely their own."

According to the release, the project will remodel the 229,050-square-foot building and add approximately 60,000 square feet of space to support interdisciplinary learning. The addition will provide new classroom space, fully equipped and flexible auditorium space, laboratory rooms and digital post-production suites, which SIU hopes reflect the growing trend toward media convergence in a combined broadcast-print newsroom, according to the release.

“This building will give students opportunities to learn in state-of-the-art facilities, gaining hands-on experiences that will position them for success after they graduate," SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane said in the release.

"All of our undergraduate students who enroll in communication-related courses will benefit from the state's investment in their future. We are very grateful."

The Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first in nearly a decade, calls for $45 billion in investment in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers and broadband over the next six years, according to a previous news release from the governor’s office.

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Annual Love at the Glove art show goes virtual
SIU

Annual Love at the Glove art show goes virtual

  • Updated

Like so many annual events, it was with a heavy heart that C4 had to cancel Love at the Glove 2021 due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions. Foregoing a traditional exhibition, organizers decided on an online event with digital submissions only.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News