SIU begins design process for Communication Building remodel

CARBONDALE — A year after Illinois' first capital plan in a decade cemented $84 million in funding for a remodel of Southern Illinois University's Communications Building, architects have been chosen for the project, the state announced in a news release this week.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in January 2020 announced $84 million in funding for a remodel of SIU's Communications Building as part of the Rebuild Illinois Plan. The university has long awaited funding to provide updates to the home of its College of Mass Communication and Media Arts, which offers programs in radio, television and digital media; journalism; cinema and photography; communication studies; and theater. The building was constructed in 1964.
It is also home to McLeod Theater and WSIU Public Broadcasting, which operates five public television and three public radio stations.
A Tuesday news release from Illinois Capital Development Board said the state had released $8,301,920 in funds in fiscal year 2020 to create a preliminary design for the communications building. Design firm RATIO Architects is leading the design effort, according to the release. The Capital Development Board will oversee the project’s design and construction under the protocol for state-appropriated capital projects.
“The Illinois Capital Development Board is excited to move forward with the design phase of the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Communications Building," the board's director, Jim Underwood, said in Tuesday’s news release. "We look forward to the successful completion of the project, which will provide communication students tools they need to make their learning experience challenging, exciting and completely their own."
SIU System President Daniel Mahony during the SIU Board of Trustees' regular meeting Thursday praised the spring semester enrollment numbers on the Carbondale campus.
According to the release, the project will remodel the 229,050-square-foot building and add approximately 60,000 square feet of space to support interdisciplinary learning. The addition will provide new classroom space, fully equipped and flexible auditorium space, laboratory rooms and digital post-production suites, which SIU hopes reflect the growing trend toward media convergence in a combined broadcast-print newsroom, according to the release.
“This building will give students opportunities to learn in state-of-the-art facilities, gaining hands-on experiences that will position them for success after they graduate," SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane said in the release.
"All of our undergraduate students who enroll in communication-related courses will benefit from the state's investment in their future. We are very grateful."
The Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first in nearly a decade, calls for $45 billion in investment in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers and broadband over the next six years, according to a previous news release from the governor’s office.
