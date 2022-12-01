SIU Board hires administrators, approves honorees, looks at new projects

CARBONDALE — Matt Kupec, who has served as CEO of the SIU Foundation since 2018 and was interim athletic director, is Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s new Vice Chancellor for Development and Alumni Relations. Kupec’s appointment to the new role was one of two new administrative hires approved by the SIU Board of Trustees and part of a wide range of action taken during its meeting Thursday on the Carbondale Campus.

In the new role, Kupec will oversee activities of both the SIU Alumni Association and the SIU Foundation. The Foundation serves as the university’s independent fundraising arm and the association is a membership-based organization of former university students.

“Over his time at the SIU Foundation, he has had a huge influence on the fundraising operation for SIU, increasing our current capital campaign from a goal of $75 million to a goal of $500 million,” Chancellor Austin A. Lane told the board. “Matt is a rock star.”

Additionally, the Board approved the hiring of Susan L. Simmers as Vice President for Administration and Finance. In her new role, Simmers is responsible for the development of university budgets, campus sustainability efforts and will oversee the bursar’s office, human resources, SIU facilities and energy management, labor and employee relations, environmental health and safety and procurement services.

An Illinois native, Simmers previously had worked as vice president of administration and finance and chief financial officer at Montana State University.

The board also approved Distinguish Service Awards for two individuals and signed off of the awarding of three honorary degrees during upcoming spring commencement exercises, including a distinguished service award to Greg Webb, a 1979 graduate in agribusiness economics who has served as vice president for state government relations for Archer Daniels Midland. Webb also has served on a number of agricultural related advisory and industry groups as well as a member of the SIU Foundation board of directors.

Additionally receiving a distinguished service award will be Tammera L. Holmes, a 2000 aviation graduate. Holmes, a native of Chicago, has served as president and CEO of Aeorstar Consulting Corporation and was appointed to the FAA’s Youth in Aviation Task Force in 2020.

SIU will award an honorary degree to John O’Neal. O’Neal, who died in 2019 is being recognized for his “important legacy as an integral part of the civil rights movement and a champion of the theater and the arts,” according to board documents recommending the honor. He graduated from SIU in 1962 and was a recognized pioneer in taking theater to black audiences.

Also receiving an honorary degree will be School of Medicine alumna Dr. Julie Panepinto, deputy director for the division of blood diseases and resources for the National Health, Lung and Blood Institute.

Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, a human rights organization based in Montgomery, Alabama also will be presented an honorary degree. The Equal Justice Initiative, under Stevenson’s leadership, has “won major legal challenges eliminating excessive and unfair sentencing, exonerating innocent death row prisoners, confronting abuse of the incarcerated and the mentally ill, and aiding children prosecuted as adults,” according to materials presented to the board.

The board approved feasibility studies to explore the development of a distributed solar electric power plant and public electric vehicle charging stations on the Carbondale campus. The goal is to have the solar power plant produce 10% of the main campus’ annual electricity needs and reduce campus greenhouse gas emissions.

Initial planning to replace gas boilers on the campus with more efficient units and to replace electric chillers as part of the university’s air conditioning system also will begin following approval from the board.

“Researching these projects is part of our commitment to sustainability, one of five pillars of our strategic plan, Imagine 2030,” Lane said. “We are aiming to significantly reduce our use of coal and our carbon emissions and to do our part to preserve the environment.”

Construction of a new event center at the Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center was approved. The SIU Credit Union Event Center at Touch of Nature is funded by a donation from the financial institution and will feature a meeting area, restrooms, small entertainment shelter, lighting and parking.