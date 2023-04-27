Tuition at Southern Illinois University Carbondale will remain stable for the sixth consecutive year while students at the university’s sister campus in Edwardsville will begin paying more for their classes following action by the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees Thursday.
Meeting on the Carbondale campus, trustees approved tuition and fee rates for all of the SIU system for the coming academic year. With the approval, undergraduate students at SIUC will continue to pay just over $321 per credit hour. Student fees for students attending on-campus classes in Carbondale will also remain at the current level with the exception of a 4.9% increase in the student insurance fee, which is set by the insurance provider. Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane told the board that only about one-third of undergraduates utilize the optional medical coverage.
The board did approve a requested 10.1% increase in the off-campus student fee (an increase of $7.40 per semester) to fund student success coaches for online-only students.
Lane told the board he expects a growing number of students on campus in the fall. He reported that undergraduate applications are up 23% compared to this time last year and admissions are up 7.4%. He added that transfer applications also are up.
“We're starting to see the traction of the Saluki Step Ahead program and some of the agreements that we have with our community colleges across the state and even outside of the state. We think that is really going to pay off,” he said.
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students are looking at 2.9% increase in tuition, bringing per credit hour undergraduate tuition at the campus to $319.20 per semester hour.
The board also approved a contract for several software programs utilized on the campus and improvements to the heating system at the Thompson Point student residence area.
