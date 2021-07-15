SIU Board of Trustees approves raise, contract extension for Saluki football coach Nick Hill

The SIU Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a pay bump and contract extension for Saluki Football's head coach, Nick Hill.
During the Zoom board meeting, Lane told the board’s finance committee that Hill has put the university’s football program on a path for success.
“After three rebuilding seasons, he has put together two winning seasons that have included being ranked nationally and making the playoffs for the first time since 2009,” Lane said.
The increase will be paid with SIU Foundation donations raised to support the football program, he explained. Despite the higher salary, Hill’s annual pay will rank among the lowest of Missouri Valley Football Conference coaches.
According to a report by the Springfield (Missouri) News-Leader, Northern Iowa Head Football Coach Mark Farley earns $430,000 annually to lead all MVFC coaches.
The board also formally approved several new administrators for the Carbondale campus' newly established colleges, established a new Institute for Rural Health, and signed off on purchasing new airplanes for the School of Aviation that should be delivered prior to the fall 2022 semester.
Board members approved the appointments of Eric Brevik as the dean of the newly established College of Agricultural, Life and Physical Sciences and Robert Morgan as the dean of the College of Health and Human Services. Both had been hired following national searches and had previously been appointed to the positions pending board approval.
Olusegun A. “Segun” Ojewuyi was named interim dean of the College of Arts and Media. Also officially hired were as Wendell Williams as associate chancellor for enrollment and Paul Frazier as vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion.
The university also agreed to purchase seven new Cesna 172S aircraft for the School of Aviation at an estimated price of $3.1 million.
Five of the planes, used for student aviators’ flight instruction, will replace airplanes that have reached the end of their useful life. Two will expand the academic unit’s fleet, Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane told the board.
Funding for the purchase is from flight fees paid by aviation students without financing.
“This is an incredible program and this is something that is much needed to stay competitive,” Lane said.
The planes are four-seat, single engine high wing aircraft with a top speed of 188 mph.
A new SIU system-wide Institute for Rural Health also was approved. The new unit will build on the framework of the current SIUC Center for Rural Health and Social Service Development, extending the program’s reach to the other campuses and communities in the central and southern parts of the state.
The program conducts research on health and social service programs and tests new models of health care delivery as well as coordinating efforts to improve health care and social service outreach in rural areas. CRHSSD director Jeffrey Franklin will serve as the interim director of the new institute.